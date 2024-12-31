Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 Lingfield could be just what the doctor ordered

Well handicapped

AW the angle to see both bounce back

Existent caught the eye last time

Existent - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is one pound out of the handicap and up in grade, but he left the biggest hint that he was ready to strike at Wolverhampton last time.

Today's strong gallop at a venue favouring horses ridden off the pace should see him to the best effect under Jack Doughty, who claims three off his back and ensures he receives weight from all rivals.

He has gone well turned out quickly before, and he has been in the first three on five of his seven AW starts. Today's track saw him to good effect on his only visit in April 2022, when he continuously denied a clear run and saw him finish on the bridle.

Since then, he has had just two tries on the AW and is 20 lb lower in the weights. As a result, he is 12lb better off with Bedford Flyer (plus the claim) and 16lb (plus the claim) better off with Night On Earth. The first of those efforts came following a three-month break, and he improved on his latest start.

He is frustrating, but today's scenario could see him to his best effect, and the money for him last time out spoke volumes. I expect him to continue working his way back to form on this surface, and he can finally get the job done.

4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:14 Lingfield - Back Existent SBK 4/1

This race is wide open, and it may pay to take a swing with the final selection of 2024 in Desert Doctor - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been sparingly raced since an excellent neck second to Thapa Vc in this race last year and may see the return to Lingfield spark him back to life.

He caught the eye at Chelmsford last time from an impossible position in a race favouring horses on the gallop's sharp end. He likes to come from off the pace, so it's easy to see why Lingfield has seen him to good effect in the past, and there will be a strong gallop on today.

An inexperienced claimer rode him in two starts before his latest eye-catching run when he returned to the AW following a 90-day break, and this may have been a target for the now nine-year-old since last season. He has proven to be much better on the AW and has only had four runs on this surface in the last two years.

He was once rated in the high 90s, and he has only had three runs over this seven-furlong distance since he rated that high. He looks worth chancing in an open race where his strong finishing effort will be seen to good effect.

Back the selection for a half-point e/w stake no shorter than 16/117.00.