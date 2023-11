Monviel looks like a winner in waiting off 128

Your Darling can repeat last year's victory at Ascot

No. 3 Monviel (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 128

Monviel - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped well on his chasing bow at Newton Abbott behind what would have been a subsequent scorer in JPR One, and he closed right to the line, having been outpaced at a crucial stage, suggesting today's step-up in the distance is a positive move.

He arrives from a race that clocked a good number on my watch, and with improvement, he will likely look very well-weighted off of this rating of 128.

He had some high-class form over hurdles last season, including staying on fifth in the Betfair Hurdle, and this move up in distance is long overdue. He is lightly raced and returns to the scene of his excellent handicap hurdle victory when making his seasonal debut last year, while he has only been with his new connections a short while.

There's little doubt his mark is well within range, and he rates a confident bet to land the money while acknowledging that Samarrive could have things his own way out in front. The Carpenter has lots of promise but hasn't achieved as much as the selection, while Supreme Gift will need to better his chase debut.

12:50 Ascot - Back Monviel @ 2/13.00

No. 5 Your Darling (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 128

Fire Dancer looks very good at Ludlow when returning from almost three years off the track but couldn't back that up with two tame efforts the next twice. He could prove a different proposition today. Still, the vote goes to Your Darling - currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is undoubtedly ahead of the handicapper if putting in a performance similar to his win in this race 12 months ago.

He failed to fire in August at Galway, but it's worth putting a line through that, and arriving here fresh is obviously by design. Ben Pauling knows the time of day with this horse, and his record is fresh now, reading 911131.

His electric performance in this race last term came in a much deeper race than today's, and it would be highly disappointing if this were not his for the taking just five pounds higher.

Today's race would have surely been his early season target, and he is a horse to catch once a season. Most of these outside of the favourite are exposed, but Donald McCain's Makenberg can give a good first of things even off a rating as high as 139.

I'd happily take 3/14.00 or bigger here, but the opening odds of 5/23.50 are short enough. There's only one way the market can move, so take the BSP.

14:00 Ascot - Back Your Darling @ BSP

