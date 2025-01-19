Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/2 Locked and loaded, the Missile is ready to fire at Windsor

Zanndabad can finally score

Look to Minella Missile to outclass Windsor rivals

Ahoy Senor can sail home

This race can go to Zanndabad - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - a seven-race maiden with an excellent opportunity returned from a short break into this 0-125. Last time, he had an impossible task chasing home and in-form rival at Newcastle, who controlled a stop-start gallop. Held up at the rear of the field, he was worth an upgrade, given the ground he was asked to make up.

He returns to handicap company and should have enough in hand to see off these inferior rivals even if conditions are slightly unknown (heavy ground winner in France).

Given his high-class flat ability, this would have been a target of the selection, and it would be disappointing if he could not land this pot.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger. Fasol may be one for next year.

Recommended Bet 13:20 Windsor - Back Zanndabad SBK 3/1

Etalon - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been working his way back to form with connections expressing they haven't had him right in the first part of the season, but today is a return to soft ground, and the Skeltons have already laid one out for this meeting on Friday.

While he was recently due to run at the abandoned Sandown meeting, one suspects he was laid out for that prize, and today is a valuable alternative.

There is lots of pace on in today's race with the likes of Matata, Sans Bruit and Editeur Du Gite all due to line up so this could take some getting and he should have the race run to suit. The selection is handicapped to have a say on the best of his form, and this is a return to slower conditions for the first time since scoring at Sandown in February 2024.

Interestingly, the eight-year-old had only won one of his six starts before the turn of the year and is 3-4 in January through to the spring. Perhaps he has had time to come into his own following three starts, and there was definite promise of a return to form at Cheltenham last time despite being beaten 18 lengths when tenderly handled at the rear of the field.

He is worth chancing over stablemate Harper's Brook at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:55 Windsor - Back Etalon SBK 9/2

Minella Missile - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the stand-out candidate in this on his return from 429 days off the track. The promising Grade 2 Cheltenham winner was hot property for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle and the 2024 Albert Bartlett, but connections were opting to miss that for Aintree; according to reports, they couldn't get him right, so they called it quits for the season.

He has had a long holiday, and his handler has been patient with him to get him right. He has held a couple of entries in the last few weeks, but due to abandonments, he arrives here.

He is well-bred and well-handicapped on his Cheltenham form, with even the seventh rated one pound lower than him. Should he come through this test, he could turn out to be a possible Stayers Hurdle outsider, and he will be fit and ready to go today.

He rates a cracking bet in this company and should take plenty of stopping if he is anywhere near the level he was at Cheltenham when last seen, where he recorded an excellent time figure.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger. I expect him to go off a favourite for this.

Recommended Bet 14:30 Windsor - Back Minella Missile SBK 13/2

This is a fascinating race that includes the return of the potentially very smart Indiana Dream, who was high on my Cheltenham shortlist last year following his Navan victory. He has left Willie Mullins for Jonjo O'Neill, and it's hard to know what to make of that, considering his injury problems. He is best watched today.

Instead, Ahoy Senor - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may be worth forgiving his Betfair Chase run 57 days ago and is best judged on his seasonal return at Aintree when steaming home from off the gallop, given too much to do. Finally, his connections have entered him in a race where he should be firmly in the mix if, on a going day, one suspects this has been a long-term target.

He is now ten, but he still holds easily the best single piece of form in this race with a narrow Aintree second to Gerri Colombe three starts ago. Granted, his best form has come at Aintree, and today's track is unknown, but all of these are in the same boat, and this is a winnable opportunity for the highest-rated horse in the field who is receiving eight pounds from all bar two of his rivals.

There won't be better opportunities for him to finally return to the winner's enclosure, and he must be backed.

Pic D'Orhy looked well below his best at Ascot last time. Djelo rates a significant danger, but there was an element of right place, right time at Huntingdon last time, and Protektorat may not be suited to this track.