Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Yaz can be our Monday man

Two Monday bets

Yazaman ready to continue where he left off earlier this season

Oakley Boy is best on the AW

The two that caught my eye in this Class 5 at Pontefract were two horses that looked to be returning to form last time, and both were denied a clear run. Yazaman--12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--has a good run under his belt at this venue from earlier in his career, and his outstanding run of form earlier this season suggested he was on his way back to challenging in higher grades than this.

He must have had a minor issue to have a mid-season break, and he came on for his down-the-field Leicester effort with an eye-catching run at Redcar last time. He is still very well treated at this level based on his previous exploits, and today's slow ground and stiff five furlongs are right up his street.

He gets a vote at any double-figure prices to improve his already excellent record in this headgear (96111164662221).

The other to consider is the well-handicapped Travel Candy, who unfortunately has coped with a tough draw but has won on soft ground and at this time of year. She looked to be returning to form following a slow season. She is certainly not out of it and is the second choice but Yazaman has the class edge.

Recommended Bet 13:52 Pontefract - Back Yazaman SBK 12/1

It takes a leap of faith to back a horse that last recorded an RPR rating of 39 and a Top Speed figure of 1. However, that came on turf, and Oakley Boy - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - already has the profile of a horse that may turn out to be best on the AW surface, and he might have enough in hand to get his head in front today in a first-time visor.

The headgear addition looks like a good move, and the return to the AW is certainly a positive. He only ran okay at Chelmsford on his penultimate start (behind Son Of Wind), but that came immediately following a gelding operation, so it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt. At the same time, he went off a strong 11/82.38 favourite and wasn't beaten far by a useful winner, now rated 90.

Previously, he ran an excellent race at Lingfield behind Amerjeet when continuously denied a clear run.

That race worked out well, and he was well-supported on that occasion. The runner-up scored the next time, and the third scored twice. The fifth was beaten a neck next time, and the sixth recently won the big sales race at Redcar.

The selection's only other outing on the AW resulted in a victory over two horses now rated higher than him in the handicap. He has the ability, and the market has expected to see it on more than one occasion, so he looks worth chancing at no shorter than 7/18.00.