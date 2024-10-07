Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 Yaz can be our Monday man

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes a 12/1 chance at Pontefract.

Daryl Carter has two Monday selections, and he says his NAP at 12/113.00 can bounce back and continue his excellent early-season form...

  • Two Monday bets

  • Yazaman ready to continue where he left off earlier this season

  • Oakley Boy is best on the AW

13:52 Pontefract - Back Yazaman @ 12/113.00 1pt

The two that caught my eye in this Class 5 at Pontefract were two horses that looked to be returning to form last time, and both were denied a clear run. Yazaman--12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--has a good run under his belt at this venue from earlier in his career, and his outstanding run of form earlier this season suggested he was on his way back to challenging in higher grades than this.

He must have had a minor issue to have a mid-season break, and he came on for his down-the-field Leicester effort with an eye-catching run at Redcar last time. He is still very well treated at this level based on his previous exploits, and today's slow ground and stiff five furlongs are right up his street.

He gets a vote at any double-figure prices to improve his already excellent record in this headgear (96111164662221).

The other to consider is the well-handicapped Travel Candy, who unfortunately has coped with a tough draw but has won on soft ground and at this time of year. She looked to be returning to form following a slow season. She is certainly not out of it and is the second choice but Yazaman has the class edge.

Recommended Bet

13:52 Pontefract - Back Yazaman

SBK12/1

16:55 Wolverhampton - Back Oakley Boy @ 7/18.00 1pt

It takes a leap of faith to back a horse that last recorded an RPR rating of 39 and a Top Speed figure of 1. However, that came on turf, and Oakley Boy - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - already has the profile of a horse that may turn out to be best on the AW surface, and he might have enough in hand to get his head in front today in a first-time visor.

The headgear addition looks like a good move, and the return to the AW is certainly a positive. He only ran okay at Chelmsford on his penultimate start (behind Son Of Wind), but that came immediately following a gelding operation, so it's worth giving him the benefit of the doubt. At the same time, he went off a strong 11/82.38 favourite and wasn't beaten far by a useful winner, now rated 90.

Previously, he ran an excellent race at Lingfield behind Amerjeet when continuously denied a clear run.

That race worked out well, and he was well-supported on that occasion. The runner-up scored the next time, and the third scored twice. The fifth was beaten a neck next time, and the sixth recently won the big sales race at Redcar.

The selection's only other outing on the AW resulted in a victory over two horses now rated higher than him in the handicap. He has the ability, and the market has expected to see it on more than one occasion, so he looks worth chancing at no shorter than 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet

16:55 Wolverhampton - Back Oakley Boy

SBK7/1

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st

2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%

BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Sunday includes 14/1 Punchestown tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Sectional horse

  • Timeform
Lingfield snow
Dublin Racing Festival Tips

Alan Dudman's Dublin Racing Festival Antepost Tips: Standby for the Lossie and Lucie show

  • Alan Dudman
Rich Ricci

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Dublin Racing Festival Antepost Tips: Standby for the Lossie and Lucie show

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Dublin Racing Festival Antepost Tips: Standby for the Lossie and Lucie show

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Lets Go Champ in good form at home since good Cheltenham run

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: At 9/4 he's a stand out Saturday bet at Ffos Las

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies late closing Road at Newcastle

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday selections

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Annsam third time out

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

A special moment courtesy of Serpentine

  • Editor
Weighed In

"She's a certainty to go for the mares hurdle"

  • Joe Dyer