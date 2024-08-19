Horse Racing Tips: 9/2 Magistrato can make it back to back wins

James Mackie fills in for Daryl Carter on Monday

Magistrato can land back to back wins

Magistrato had the potential to be a seriously smart horse at the start of his career under Paul Nicholls bolting up by 12 lengths at Chepstow in a Juvenile Hurdle in 2021 and going on to contest Grade 1 races later that season.

It is safe to say that so far in his career he has not turned out to be the horse many thought he would be, but he still has a lot of ability.

The gelding moved to Deborah Cole in 2023 and although he took some time to adapt to his new surroundings, so far this year he looks in rude health.

Having had a wind operartion back in May, he has been seen twice. He finished third at Stratford in a handicap hurdle off a mark of 105, giving weight away to the whole field and over two stone to the winner.

It was a perfect first run back after the wind op and it set him up expertly to go back over fences when last seen at Newton Abbot. Magistrato went on to win easily by five lengths making all and he looks to me to have more to come off the back of that performance

Only 5lbs higher to a mark of 110 for his outing today, he should go very close.