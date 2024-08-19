Horse Racing Tips: 9/2 Magistrato can make it back to back wins
James Mackie fills in for Daryl Carter on Monday with a sole selection looking at the action at Worcester and he likes an ex-Paul Nicholls trained runner to land back to back successes...
-
James Mackie fills in for Daryl Carter on Monday
-
Magistrato can land back to back wins
-
Check out more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair
14:30 Worcester - Back Magistrato @ 9/25.50
Magistrato (Fr)
- J: Chris Ward
- T: Deborah Cole
- F: 26522-331
Magistrato had the potential to be a seriously smart horse at the start of his career under Paul Nicholls bolting up by 12 lengths at Chepstow in a Juvenile Hurdle in 2021 and going on to contest Grade 1 races later that season.
It is safe to say that so far in his career he has not turned out to be the horse many thought he would be, but he still has a lot of ability.
The gelding moved to Deborah Cole in 2023 and although he took some time to adapt to his new surroundings, so far this year he looks in rude health.
Having had a wind operartion back in May, he has been seen twice. He finished third at Stratford in a handicap hurdle off a mark of 105, giving weight away to the whole field and over two stone to the winner.
It was a perfect first run back after the wind op and it set him up expertly to go back over fences when last seen at Newton Abbot. Magistrato went on to win easily by five lengths making all and he looks to me to have more to come off the back of that performance
Only 5lbs higher to a mark of 110 for his outing today, he should go very close.
Now read Monday Racing Tips: Miss Monte Carlo can improve say Timeform
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: 9/2 Magistrato can make it back to back wins
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Murphy filly looks to have a great chance in Monday 42/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Murphy filly looks to have a great chance in Monday 42/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/1 Dream to compose another Pontefract victory
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Sunday Deauville Rides: Whistlejacket has strong claims among my trio of rides