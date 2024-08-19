Monday Racing Tips: Miss Monte Carlo can improve say Timeform

She's A Novelty has solid form

Isabella Bee can build on recent promise

Miss Monte Carlo can make amends for luckless run

She's A Novelty won a couple of amateur rider handicaps on her final two starts last season and, with the benefit of a reappearance run under her belt, she showed even better form when runner-up behind a progressive and much younger rival at Windsor last time.

She's A Novelty stuck to her task well but couldn't get past the short-price favourite who has gone on to win her next three starts.

That's a solid piece of form and She's A Novelty looks fairly treated after edging up only 1 lb, while the booking of experienced jockey Brodie Hampson, who was aboard for one of her wins last season, is a positive in this contest restricted to amateur riders.

Recommended Bet Back She's A Novelty in the 14:15 at Catterick SBK 11/4

Isabella Bee enjoyed a productive campaign over hurdles last season, rattling off a hat-trick, and she posted an encouraging effort on her first start over fences at Worcester last month, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify her as one to be positive about.

Isabella Bee found a recent Irish import too strong but she can perhaps have her effort upgraded as she came from further back than the pair she split in a race run at a steady gallop.

She also would have been closer had she not blundered at the final fence, but the way she rallied up the run-in to take second was encouraging and there could be a bit more to come from her in this sphere.

Recommended Bet Back Isabella Bee in the 14:30 at Worcester SBK 4/1

Miss Monte Carlo caught the eye when staying on strongly into second on her handicap debut at Leicester last month, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag.

Miss Monte Carlo was disadvantaged by being held up in a race run at a steady tempo in which the winner made all. However, the trouble in running she met for around 200 yards approaching the furlong pole was arguably the greater issue.

The winner had flown by the time Miss Monte Carlo was in the clear but she finished with a flourish and should have more to give under more suitable circumstances.