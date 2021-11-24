Today's Racing News: Early 100/1 for Little Legs at Kempton has long gone

Four meetings for race fans to get their grubby little mitts into today, and again, while it's not the highest quality of racing we will see this week, it is at least an improvement on Monday and Tuesday!

Today's racing comes from Wetherby and Hereford over the sticks, and Kempton and Dundalk are the two flat all-weather meetings for punters to take a close look at.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

13:35 Hereford - Admiral Balko 7/2 into 9/4

16:45 Kempton - Dark Flyer 33/1 into 16/1

17:45 Kempton - Hot Little Legs 10/1 into 8/1 (as big as 100/1 Tuesday evening?)

18:15 Kempton - Sir Duke 14/1 into 7/1

On Tuesday evening, Joseph Tuite's runner Hot Little Legs opened up on the Betfair Sportsbook and the Paddy Power website at odds of 100/1 before being supported into 10/1 at the close of play on Tuesday.

A general 33/1 shot across the board saw Hollie Doyle's mount supported into a general 10/1, and with further support this morning into 8/1, it makes for an intriguing watch.

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

13:35 Hereford - Loup De Maulde 6/4 OUT 2/1

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At Wetherby today in the 13:15 wetherbyracing.co.uk Juvenile Maiden Hurdle, two useful 89 rated flat recruits, Skycutter 2.47/5 and Patient Dream 4.03/1, make their hurdle debuts.

In the 14:20 Racing TV Black Friday Offer This Friday Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby, trainer Nicky Richards will look for his second win in the last three years in the race with Parisencore 1.910/11. He takes on last years runner-up Rory And Me 2.77/4.

Trainer Tom George will hope to get his season back on track with class dropper Oscar Robertson 2.47/5 in the 13:45 Sixt Car Hire Handicap Chase. George has had just three winners from 53 runners in the last two months.

Four-year-olds have won seven of the last ten in the bumper at Wetherby the 15:20 EBF Stallions Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Evening market moves for Williams' horses at Hereford

Trainer Mrs Jane Williams has three runners at Hereford today, and two have been well-supported in the first show on Tuesday evening.

In the 13:00 After The Fox was as big as 16/1 first show last night and has been supported into 8.07/1, and Admiral Balko in the 13:35 is 3.55/2 from 7/2.

Williams has had just four runners here in her career before today, scoring with one.

Nicholls takes aim with perfect placing at Hereford

Trainer Paul Nicholls looks to have placed his horses extremely well yet again with his three runners at Hereford all heavily odds on chances on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The first in the 12:30 Le Chiffre D'Or is as short as 1/6 to score in back to back Novice Hurdles despite saddling a penalty and giving away 14 pounds or more to three of his market rivals.

The second at 14:10 Grace A Vous Enki, priced at 4/11, is experienced in France and will look to open his account at the third time of asking in Britain.

The final runner for Nicholls is Lallygag 2/5 in the 15:40 Open National Hunt Flat Race, for which the trainer has a 29% strike rate.

The treble pays 2.2 6/5

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

20:15 Kempton - Culture - Has won here three times (38%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

13:00 Hereford - The Garrison - Has won off 105 runs off 83

20:15 Kempton - Koeman - Has won off 95 runs off 81

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is operating at a 33% strike rate in the last 14 days. He has two runners today, 14:10 Hereford Ballintubber Boy and 15:20 Wetherby Pepper Point.

Furthest traveller

Trainer Ann Duffield makes the 246-mile journey to Kempton for the one runner. She runs Master Richard 9.08/1 at 18:15.

Race of the day

We again head to the all-weather, but this time to Kempton as they host highly competitive Listed action in the 19:15 British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes.

There is a very good field of ten that head to post for this contest, and three-year-olds have won five of the last seven and six of the last ten, and there is just one lining up today. However, all three-year-old winners have been rated 98 plus, which may not bode well for sole three-year-old Lady Rockstar rated just 85.

No. 4 (9) Misty Grey (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Misty Grey heads the market on this step back up to a mile for the first time since September 2020 when an eye-catcher from the rear of the field here at Kempton in a good handicap.

He has done all of his winnings over six and seven furlongs and does need to prove his stamina for this return to a long trip today.

Kempton is the right track to give this trip another go with an emphasis on speed but stall nine is not ideal despite the likely hold-up tactics but he is open to improvement and must be respected.

No. 1 (1) Stormy Antarctic SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Stormy Antarctic is clear top-rated in this field despite the penalty and is the class act in this field. His record reads zero for two on the all-weather, but he showed he handled this track on all-weather debut back in 2017, and the return to Kempton should hold no fears for backers.

Stall one is probably not ideal for one that likes to be held up, but this is a far easier task than he is used to.

He could take some stopping in here, but he will need things to fall right. At the prices, he is the most attractive option at the top of the market.

No. 2 (6) Cap Francais SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It's worth mentioning Cap Francais, who shaped well on unfavoured soft ground at Newbury over 1m2f on seasonal return, and the drop back in trip looks a good move. He is well-handicapped, so supporters may prefer to hold out for when he runs in such company next time, given this is his first start on the all-weather on unfavourable terms.

However, he is likely to make his presence felt if taking to this surface and he could run well at a price for a place.

Big race verdict

Cap Francais will be of interest once back in a handicap and is not completely written off, neither is Kenzai Warrior back at the scene of last victory, but STORMY ANTARCTIC is a big player in this company and his latest third behind Zakouski at Newmarket reads well in the context of this race.

Timeform hoping Wetherby troops can deliver

The Timeform team offer their NAP, NB and each way shout.

Read Timeform tips here.

Calvin fresh from a 16/1 winner last Saturday takes an early look at Newcastle

Tony Calvin returns with his second ante post column of the week, where he has found value with a Skelton runner in the Betfair Rehearsal Chase on Saturday...

Read Tony's column here.

Final Word

It's been a noticeably quiet period for Willie Mullins outside of the fact that the yard tends to miss the Down Royal fixture annually, and rumours have circulated that there has been an issue with the yard's main gallop.

Now I am not one to gossip about things I don't have clarification on, but sources do say that the main gallop at Closutton had encountered problems and to remedy it, the gallop has been re-laid and dressed earlier this month.

I am happy to be told different here as it will also clarify the strength of my source, but it may well be the reason we are yet to see any Willie Mullins Supreme Novice Hurdle hot-pot.

The yard has a whole host of Novice Hurdlers for the season, and this interruption could explain why we haven't seen them?

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7

