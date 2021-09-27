Today's Racing News: Bath in the spotlight but weekend memories burn bright

Today's action comes from Bath as HAMILTON has been abandoned this afternoon while Newton Abbot holds a jumps meeting and Newcastle runs you through this evening.

In Ireland, just the one meeting at Roscommon which comes over the sticks.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to highlight the Betfair Sportsbook big-money moves to keep you in the loop. This section highlights market moves between 1:00 am and 9:00 am.

15:10 Newton Abbot - Achy Breaky Heart - 6/1 into 4/1

18:00 Newcastle - Emily Post 2/1 into 13/8

19:30 Newcastle - Fennaan 7/2 into 3/1

The market says LAY!

Which horse is the Betfair Sportsbook market suggesting to Lay?

19:30 Newcastle - Musahaba 15/8 OUT 5/2

Strong market support for Fennaan has seen Musahab pushed out in the morning markets and is today's LAY!

Mark your card

The Betfair Sportsbook is paying extra places today!

At Bath in the 15:30 Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap, three-year-olds have won three of the last five renewals but no favourite in the last ten years, and at the time of writing, that points to Snow Berry 4.57/2 ridden by Oisin Murphy.

At Newcastle, jockey Hollie Doyle has a 50% strike rate when riding for trainer Rebecca Menzies. Today they combine with Monash 10.09/1 at 16:55.

Rowan his way to the winners enclosure?

Newcastle's 19:30 sees jockey Rowan Scott ride for owner Mrs Wendy Burdett, and they have a 50% strike rate at this track, and today he jumps back on Fennaan 4.03/1.

Rowan Scott could have a good day - he is also on the well-backed Jems Bond 9.08/1 20:00 and will look to keep his 100% record for trainer Alan Brown intact. His final ride at 20:30 Embla 15.014/1 has been well-supported overnight from 33/1 into 14/1.

Horses for courses

This section highlights horses that have won twice or more at today's tracks and could be in with a chance today.

17:35 Bath - Street Jester - Has won here three times (43%)

20:30 Newcastle - Cuppacoco - Has won here twice (20%)

Weighted to go well

"Weighted to go well" highlights horses running that are more than 10lbs below their last winning handicap mark.

19:00 Newcastle - Aleef - Has won off 80 runs off 65

19:30 Newcastle - Fennaan - Has won off 83 runs off 66

20:30 Newcastle - Oakenshield - Has won off 75 runs off 55

Form Watch

This section highlights a trainer, owner or jockey who is in excellent current form and their runners or rides for the day.

Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is operating at a 41% strike rate in the last 14 days. She has sent out seven winners from 17 runners. Today she runs two at Bath - 14:25 Sheer Rocks 4.03/1 and 17:35 Lady Elysia 5.04/1.

Furthest traveller

Today's furthest traveller is trainer Clair Hobson with Bullsempire 51.050/1. She travels 222 miles to Newton Abbot in the 13:00.

Race of the day

We head to Bath for today's feature race, and the 17:00 Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap is firmly in focus, where three of these have shown a particular liking for Bath's track.

No. 1 (2) The Cruising Lord SBK 15/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 82

The Cruising Lord failed to stay seven furlongs at Epsom last time in the first time tongue-tie but will be right at home back here at Bath with that headgear removed, where he has scored twice from three starts over course and distance.

He has scored from much higher handicap marks than this in the past, and he will be a danger to all on a going day. His form closely ties in with Sarah's Verse for who he was behind on his last visit here.

He is in and out and is hardly trustworthy, but has conditions to run his race.

No. 7 (6) Sarah's Verse SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Ronald Harris

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 71

Sarah's Verse got no run here last time over course and distance and finished with a good deal left in the tank. Her previous efforts for which she hit a four-timer of finishing second may suggest she is in the handicapper's grip, but she is yet another one with conditions in her favour in this tightly knitted contest.

She is vulnerable to an improver but not one to write off, and her strong finishing effort could be seen to best effect in today's scenario, and she represents a good bit of value here.

No. 3 (1) Ancient Times SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 81

Ancient Times looks short enough in this contest after being picked up late last time by an exposed rival at Haydock, and that form ties in with Pheonix Star, who wasn't far behind.

They both will prove popular given the age with improvement expected rather than likely, and this stiff finish at Bath may leave the pair vulnerable to something from off the pace.

Timeform offer up three of their best at Bath

The Timeform team head to Bath today and offer up three of their best bets, including their NAP.

A weekend full of star power!

What a weekend, right? The best weekend of racing I can remember for a long time. As it turns out, Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting is better than the Catalina Wine Mixer, and there were plenty of future stars on show.

The Royal Lodge saw disappointment from the favourite Masekela, who never travelled a yard. Mark Johnston's Acomb winner Royal Patronage scored the unlikeliest of victories when four lengths adrift of potentially very useful Coroebus, who looked to have the race sewn up with 100 yards to go.

It's worth noting that Johnston's Gear Up won the Acomb in 2020 before finishing fourth in the Royal Lodge and then going on to win the Vertem Futurity Trophy. A similar route looks likely for Royal Patronage.

Perfect Power overcame adversity to land the Middle Park and his second consecutive Group 1, which now takes Prix Morny winners to four from four in the race. He may well take in a 2,000 Guineas trial next, although I would be keener on him for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot next term.

A star is born

Aidan O'Brien's unfancied Tenebrism scored in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes in devilish fashion. This was just her second start, and the trainer had this to say about her after the race: "You have to treat her as a Guineas filly, but she could come back any time. She went to the line very strong, and she is an exciting filly. If she was to go again, it would be America, but the lads will decide if they want to go to the Breeders' Cup or put her away. It will depend how she comes out of that as she was just barely ready to come to the races."

She is now 8/1 for next years English 1,000 Guineas, and there is no way in hell I would put you off that. She looks special!

Final Word

Hopefully, a few jumped on Jumby at the weekend after leaving a hint in this section that he could end the Cambridgeshire meeting in a profitable fashion.

Saturday was outstanding, and this is not after-timing, but my goodness, when will people learn that different trips and different ground conditions represent different form lines?

A prime example was the sheer number of them (tipsters) who pushed Go Bears Go as a "value" bet because he had finished within a head of Perfect Power in the Norfolk over 5f.

[Screams] Saturday's race was over 6f, so please do not use form lines over one trip for another, it doesn't work!

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

