Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Grizabella to roar for Connacht Oaks 70/1 double

Connacht Oaks pick has winning form at Sligo

Nursery debutante to improve for the potential rain

Alan Dudman has a Wednesday double in Ireland that pays around 70/1 71.00





Yesterday's 'action' should have included the Tramadol or Diazepam Stakes as three hours of soporific racing passed by with just the one small highlight - that being the effort of On Edge for the column in second.

Wednesday at Brighton doesn't get any better so I am taking the path of least resistance (hopefully) with Sligo's Wednesday fixture.

The Connacht Oaks is one of the better races for the day and while it's a handicap despite the grand title, Grizabella likes the track and the forecast rain will suit her.

She's been in grand form in 2025 with her course and distance win back in May and a win last time out at Ballinrobe when making all.

Indeed, her approach to racing is one of dominance and she did ever so well to hold on at the track in the spring as she was pestered for the lead by various rivals yet fought them off one by one.

Her latest victory was by 10 wickets, a personal best on the Flat by some way and she fully deserves her 9ln rise which takes her to 73, but she stays a little further (with a second in soft at Cork over 1m4f) and has one way of running.

Recommended Bet Back Grizabella in the 17:20 at Sligo SBK 7/1





Nurseries wouldn't be an obvious port of call for me and trainer Mick Mulvaney's record of 0-24 on turf with juveniles in Ireland is a stat we have to overlook too. But the trainer does have winners here and his record of 4-33 at 12% certainly is more encouraging than those two-year-old stats this term.

Andosky makes her debut in this Nursery from 64 and there isn't anything in the field to be feared, while her run at Gowran Park last time was a solid effort.

Its a small cannon of work to go on, but Gowran looked a better race albeit one that wasn't run at a searching pace at all with a race finishing speed of 113%, but she travelled well enough on the inside over 7f and should be better with Wednesday's drop in distance in 6f.

Her three runs thus far have all come on good ground and her run at Bellewstown over 5f saw her outpaced at the halfway point but did run a similar furlong to the winner in the closing stages (recorded 11.11 seconds at the penultimate furlong).

Another potential positive alongside the 6f switch is the fact her sire Nando Parrado with a small sample of numbers is 10% win and 31% placed on good to good to firm, but his stats with good to soft, soft and heavy are 20% win and 40% and she could well improve for a bit of slower ground and rain.

Wesley Joyce can claim too.

Recommended Bet Back Andosky in the 18:25 at Sligo SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double at Sligo in one click here SBK 70/1



July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16 win

Delacroix 4.4 win

Theoryofeverything 3.17 win

Ina Mina 6.31 win

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25 win

Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94

Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05

Individualism 7.4 win

Raffles Angel 10.92 win

Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45

Royalty Bay (place) 6.60

JM Jhingree 16.0 win

Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix

13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind

19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay

August winners settled at BSP:

Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1

Bulletin (place) 5.8

Big Leader 2.6

Winning doubles in August:

1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn