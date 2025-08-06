Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Grizabella to roar for Connacht Oaks 70/1 double
Alan Dudman heads to Sligo for Wednesday's double and is hoping Grizabella and Andovsky fire in his latest Sportsbook multiple...
-
Connacht Oaks pick has winning form at Sligo
-
Nursery debutante to improve for the potential rain
-
Alan Dudman has a Wednesday double in Ireland that pays around 70/171.00
Sligo - 17:20: Back Grizabella @ 7/18.00
Grizabella (Ire)
- J: R. Whearty
- T: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland
- F: 60/2171
Yesterday's 'action' should have included the Tramadol or Diazepam Stakes as three hours of soporific racing passed by with just the one small highlight - that being the effort of On Edge for the column in second.
Wednesday at Brighton doesn't get any better so I am taking the path of least resistance (hopefully) with Sligo's Wednesday fixture.
The Connacht Oaks is one of the better races for the day and while it's a handicap despite the grand title, Grizabella likes the track and the forecast rain will suit her.
She's been in grand form in 2025 with her course and distance win back in May and a win last time out at Ballinrobe when making all.
Indeed, her approach to racing is one of dominance and she did ever so well to hold on at the track in the spring as she was pestered for the lead by various rivals yet fought them off one by one.
Her latest victory was by 10 wickets, a personal best on the Flat by some way and she fully deserves her 9ln rise which takes her to 73, but she stays a little further (with a second in soft at Cork over 1m4f) and has one way of running.
Sligo - 18:25: Back Andosky @ 8/19.00
Andosky (Ire)
- J: Wesley Joyce
- T: Michael Mulvany, Ireland
- F: 645
Nurseries wouldn't be an obvious port of call for me and trainer Mick Mulvaney's record of 0-24 on turf with juveniles in Ireland is a stat we have to overlook too. But the trainer does have winners here and his record of 4-33 at 12% certainly is more encouraging than those two-year-old stats this term.
Andosky makes her debut in this Nursery from 64 and there isn't anything in the field to be feared, while her run at Gowran Park last time was a solid effort.
Its a small cannon of work to go on, but Gowran looked a better race albeit one that wasn't run at a searching pace at all with a race finishing speed of 113%, but she travelled well enough on the inside over 7f and should be better with Wednesday's drop in distance in 6f.
Her three runs thus far have all come on good ground and her run at Bellewstown over 5f saw her outpaced at the halfway point but did run a similar furlong to the winner in the closing stages (recorded 11.11 seconds at the penultimate furlong).
Another potential positive alongside the 6f switch is the fact her sire Nando Parrado with a small sample of numbers is 10% win and 31% placed on good to good to firm, but his stats with good to soft, soft and heavy are 20% win and 40% and she could well improve for a bit of slower ground and rain.
Wesley Joyce can claim too.
July winners settled at BSP:
Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99
Winning doubles in July:
5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay
August winners settled at BSP:
Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Big Leader 2.6
Winning doubles in August:
1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn
Now read Timeform's view of racing on Wednesday!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started
Multiples 2021 to present: +37.37pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +185.95pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +62.04pts
Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +17.45pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Grizabella to roar for Connacht Oaks 70/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Grizabella to roar for Connacht Oaks 70/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' Tuesday two to back at 25/1 and 66/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen