Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Manzor can give us the edge in 90/1 double

Support has come for On Edge on his last two runs, and while he ran a decent race in one of those at Newbury when third off 70, he was well beaten last time so needs an improved effort.

On his latest run, again at Newbury, the 6/17.00 on offer on the Sportsbook was more than fair as there were few positives to take from the effort. The only excuse one can offer is that he saw a lot of daylight over on the far side but he looked in trouble early on.

He remains on a mark of 70 and is still able to keep 0-70 company but with only three runs this term, this looks an easier opportunity than certainly the races at Newbury he's been running in and with his front-rank racing style looks more of an appealing bet than Hierachy at a much shorter price.

Jockey Gina Mangan is on the cold list without a win from her last 36 rides, but I like the way she gets sprinters into a good position for Chris Mason, and I've been impressed with her at Chepstow this term.

On Edge isn't a ground dependant horse either with form on good to firm and heavy.

Lady Manzor is a bit of a favourite of mine and it looks a real positive move to get her back to 7f after two goes at 1m.

Despite all of her best form and wins on the All-Weather thus far, she showed she could be just as good on turf as she finished third on quick ground at Newmarket in May.

However, she took a step back last time at Sandown although that track might not have played to her strengths. She's a hold-up filly often played late with a charge, but Sandown saw her meet trouble in behind and the front two were ridden prominently and up on the pace, so it's an easy race to excuse.

Previously she'd done ever so well on the All-Weather with Jack Dace including a superb ride at Lingfield winning a valuable contest over 7f.

That looks her best trip and expect her to be played late, but Dace has often been a cool cookie on her and she looks worth a punt with such a short price favourite.

