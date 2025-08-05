Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two 'Horses In Focus' both at odds-against prices
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Brighton and Pontefract on Wednesday...
B Associates fancied to follow up recent Yarmouth win
Oh So Audacious expected to cope with drop in trip
'Hot Trainer' flag for Ruth Carr-trained The Good Biscuit
15:15, Brighton - Clear ratings choice fancied to strike for 'Hot Trainer'
B Associates (Ire)
- J: Paddy Bradley
- T: James Owen
- F: 0-6855971
The James Owen-trained B Associates travelled well and had something in hand when winning at Yarmouth three days ago and on that evidence he looks well placed to follow up over this slightly longer trip.
Whilst his nine wins are yet to include a success over a mile, this looks the easiest contest over this far that he has attempted yet despite the fact that he has to give weight to all of his rivals.
He is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and his stable has the 'Hot Trainer' flag at present; another big run looks on the cards.
16:45, Brighton - 'Horse In Focus' fancied to gain third course success
Oh So Audacious
- J: Kaiya Fraser
- T: Harry Eustace
- F: 13222-863
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Oh So Audacious is building up nicely and now down to her last winning mark, she looks primed to return to her best at a venue she excels (course record reads 4-1-3-1-3-2-3).
The Harry Eustace-trained mare's wins have all come over a mile, but she has only tried this trip once and there should be a good tempo to this race - the Timeform prediction is 'strong' - thanks to the presence of Kondratiev Wave and Gone Rogue which should see her to best effect.
17:08, Pontefract - 'Horse In Focus' The Good Biscuit still well-treated
The Good Biscuit
- J: Warren Fentiman
- T: Ruth Carr
- F: 7-4676761
The Good Biscuit channelled his energy more efficiently when capitalising on a mark that has gradually eased this season over C&D three weeks ago and is fancied to follow up.
Ruth Carr's four-year-old remains well treated from a 4lb higher mark and could well be capable of following up again partnered by Warren Fentiman who remains very good value for his 5lb claim.
The likes of Sir Garfield, Bay Breeze, Havana Prince and Smart Vision should ensure that there is a true pace and that should suit the selection who is fancied to secure career win number four for his in-form yard.
