Royal Ascot Day Three Tips: Use the extra places with Thursday 169/1 double

Burke juveniles always worth a look and he has two in opener

Old favourite Fresh goes in the Royal Ascot finale

Alan is looking to add to yesterday's winning Hunt Cup tip on Thursday

Day Three Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

Saeed bin Suroor fired a reminder that he can still train at the big gigs with Wild Tiger's Royal Hunt Cup win for the column yesterday, but there are no such fears with Karl Burke - who has a strong team of juveniles and has recorded 17 2yo winners this term at 28%, aided by Leovanni's win in the Queen Mary yesterday.

Burke is doubly-represented in the Group 2 Norfolk to open Thursday's card, and while Shareholder at 9s is the shorter of his pair, Milford at 16/117.00 is big, and I might just take a chance on the latter to run a race to bely the odds.

The 2yo colt breezed to an easy win at Hamilton on his debut recently, and he wasn't missed in the market either on that day.

He knew his job straight away with that win, as he was alert from the stalls, pinged across to the rail immediately and travelled nicely.

More telling perhaps in relation to trying the stiff 5f at Ascot, he stayed on strongly in soft conditions and we saw yesterday with the Queen Mary winner, that ability to pick up well from the speedsters is crucial.

While it was soft ground at Hamilton (which played a part in the final sectional), it's far too early to suggest he's a soft ground horse after just one start. It's obviously a bit of a punt with the going, but the price compensates for that.

If you are playing each-way on the single, there are also four places on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Milford E/W SBK 16/1

Regular readers will know that James Fanshawe's Fresh has a season ticket for the column, and he's too well handicapped to ignore at a double-figure price in the concluding Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap.

He's gone from a big dog hunting in the small grass to a small dog in the big grass today in a field of 29 and the hard luck stories are totting up.

However, he ran his best race for a while at Haydock last time - getting going late which is usually his way, and over 6f at Haydock, the test proved to be too sharp.

He was also away from the action more towards the middle of the track. But I think we've been down this road before in terms of an excuse.

The 7yo really should have gone close to winning last year's Wokingham at the meeting, a race where he met all sorts of trouble when staying on and looking for room.

But he goes well at Ascot and likes big fields, and I don't see any problem with stall 30 to come up the stands' side and Hayley Turner takes over from Danny Tudhope for something new.

He's a two-time C&D winner and back to 7f looks the right move now.

Recommended Bet Back Fresh E/W SBK 9/1

