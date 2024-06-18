Royal Ascot Day One Tips: Side with Botanical and Nusret to kick off the week
Alan Dudman had another single winner yesterday with Magnetic North scoring at a BSP of 6.98, and he starts Royal Ascot on Tuesday with a 40/141.00 Sportsbook double...
Alan has fired in BSP winners at 6.0 and 6.98 over the last two days
Nusret given a chance to stay the marathon trip
Varian bidding for third Wolferton win in five years
Ascot - 17:05: Back Nusret
Nusret
- J: D. B. McMonagle
- T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 32160/160-
It's good to see support for Joseph O'Brien's Nusret in the 17:05 Ascot Stakes over 2m4f, and the dual purpose horse is one I give a chance of staying the unique and marathon trip.
At one stage he looked an Ebor contender, having booked his place in the York race via a win in the qualifier in Ireland. Since then he's been in and out and over hurdles.
He finished sixth in the "Petingo" in September and finished miles behind in the Irish Cesarewitch, so it was somewhat of a tame ending.
Quick ground will really suit this horse however, and he holds plenty of form on good ground. As a strong traveller, I can see him being held up out the back and played late - but I give him a chance of staying as he ran over 1m4f as a 3yo and has plenty of form over hurdles.
Ascot - 17:40: Back Botanical
Botanical (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Roger Varian
- F: 21231-1
The Wolferton has been kind to Roger Varian in recent seasons and he's won it twice in four years with Mountain Angel and Royal Champion, and I am backing the trainer for success again with Botanical.
Weak in the market this morning on the Sportsbook (from 7/24.50 to 9/25.50), he's a horse firmly on the upgrade and certainly looks one who could cut it in Group races.
He won on his only start this season at York last time - winning a good handicap easily from 97 and a race that saw him travel smoothly, and he has the look of a horse primed for a big run here.
He handled the quicker ground with aplomb at York, and that was good to see as previously he won on soft at Hamilton as a 3yo and thrashed the Lincoln winner by 6L, so we cannot label him a soft ground horse.
The selection was beaten at Ascot last year, but not by far on quick ground and a possible excuse could have been that he didn't have a strong pace to run at.
So I am hoping there are now issues with the ground and off a new mark of 107, handicaps are now out of the question and this could be a win en route to bigger and better things.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +67.78pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +176.28pts
