Daily Racing Multiple

Royal Ascot Day One Tips: Side with Botanical and Nusret to kick off the week

Royal Ascot
Alan previews the opening day of the 2024 Royal Ascot meeting

Alan Dudman had another single winner yesterday with Magnetic North scoring at a BSP of 6.98, and he starts Royal Ascot on Tuesday with a 40/141.00 Sportsbook double...

Ascot - 17:05: Back Nusret

It's good to see support for Joseph O'Brien's Nusret in the 17:05 Ascot Stakes over 2m4f, and the dual purpose horse is one I give a chance of staying the unique and marathon trip.

At one stage he looked an Ebor contender, having booked his place in the York race via a win in the qualifier in Ireland. Since then he's been in and out and over hurdles.

He finished sixth in the "Petingo" in September and finished miles behind in the Irish Cesarewitch, so it was somewhat of a tame ending.

Quick ground will really suit this horse however, and he holds plenty of form on good ground. As a strong traveller, I can see him being held up out the back and played late - but I give him a chance of staying as he ran over 1m4f as a 3yo and has plenty of form over hurdles.

Recommended Bet

Back Nusret

SBK15/2

Ascot - 17:40: Back Botanical

The Wolferton has been kind to Roger Varian in recent seasons and he's won it twice in four years with Mountain Angel and Royal Champion, and I am backing the trainer for success again with Botanical.

Weak in the market this morning on the Sportsbook (from 7/24.50 to 9/25.50), he's a horse firmly on the upgrade and certainly looks one who could cut it in Group races.

He won on his only start this season at York last time - winning a good handicap easily from 97 and a race that saw him travel smoothly, and he has the look of a horse primed for a big run here.

He handled the quicker ground with aplomb at York, and that was good to see as previously he won on soft at Hamilton as a 3yo and thrashed the Lincoln winner by 6L, so we cannot label him a soft ground horse.

The selection was beaten at Ascot last year, but not by far on quick ground and a possible excuse could have been that he didn't have a strong pace to run at.

So I am hoping there are now issues with the ground and off a new mark of 107, handicaps are now out of the question and this could be a win en route to bigger and better things.

Recommended Bet

Back Botanical

SBK15/4
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Royal Ascot Day 1 double here

SBK40/1

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +67.78pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +176.28pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

