Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton duo worth a serious look for 13/2 Tuesday double

Havlin looking for third win on Serious Look

Winless Latin has joined a yard in peak form

Alan Dudman has two tips for Tuesday in a 13/2 7.50 Wolverhampton double





Serious Look was second in the betting last night on the Betfair Sportsbook at 11/43.75 but has already usurped Dopamine this morning at the top of the market into 9/52.80 and certainly looks more of a bet than Dopamine. It is a shame, however, that 11/43.75 has gone.

Thomas Faulkner's five-year-old has recently taken advantage of a drop in terms of his mark and readily accounted for his rivals in two course and distance wins, and he had a fair bit in hand last time when scoring at Wolverhampton.

There was a lot to like about his latest victory - albeit in a Class 6 race - as he overcame a wide draw in 10 to get a fair early position and, with the market behind him that day (he was sent off 10/11), scored by over two lengths.

A rise of 6lbs puts him to 66, but he was rated in the low 80s in 2023, so he's still handicapped to win and Rab Havlin has struck up the winning relationship with the Scot on board for the last two wins. From a good draw and clearly a better horse around here, Serious Look has to be the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Serious Look in the 19:42 at Wolverhampton SBK 9/5





Latin may be a short price and not for everyone considering there are 13 runners in the following 20:12 at Wolves, but the only negative is the draw here in 12.

It's a poor race but I didn't expect anything less with a 0-52. A couple of his efforts in Ireland over the winter at Dundalk puts him firmly in the picture.

I've always believed that a race around Dundalk is harder to win than one in the UK, and he ran well in February from marks in the low 50s, including his fourth to Omakase.

With a record of 0-20 all told, it's time he got his head in front, and while he was a beaten favourite when last seen, he has since joined James Owen. Few trainers are hotter than Owen at the moment, who has a strike-rate of 32% of late with 12 winners from his recent 37 runners. While Latin has form over further, he stays this trip well and there's a possibility he could get outpaced here to hit a higher price in-running.

Recommended Bet Back Latin in the 20:12 at Wolverhampton SBK 7/5

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double in one click here SBK 13/2

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75