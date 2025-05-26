Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 11/1 Tipperary pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Veteran is one to note on return to action at Brighton

Mary Shoelaces could outrun her odds

Course-and-distance Little Boy Blue makes his seasonal following a 240-day break, and is usually seen to good effect when fresh, winning first time out last term.

The Bill Turner-trained veteran has plenty of course form, which should hold him in good stead, and is now 1lb below his last winning mark under Harry Kimber.

A likeable grey, Little Boy Blue excels on tracks that can be tricky to maneuver, often running well at Epsom, too, and he makes the most appeal despite being one of the outsiders in this five-runner field.

This should be the time to side with the ten-year-old, who makes his 63rd career start, as he seeks a tenth success.

Recommended Bet Back Little Boy Blue in 16:10 Brighton SBK 13/2

Yet to shed her maiden tag following ten starts, Ten Sovereigns filly Yes Oui Si is one to note having been in the tracker for a while. She boasts plenty of high-class form from her previous campaign, notably when third to subsequent Group One winner Grateful in a Curragh maiden, and she caught the eye on her reappearance at Navan when fourth to Hurricane Helen.

When last seen, the four-year-old unseated her rider when coming out of the stalls, and, if she can put that experience behind her, she should be able to bounce back to form in this claimer. The Jessica Harrington-trained filly should prove better than a rating of 68 reflects, allowing her to be competitive when she returns to handicap company.

This could present itself as a feasible opportunity for her to finally record a first career success, however, as she has proven she has enough ability to be effective against some of the opponents she faces here, partnered once again by Shane Foley.

Recommended Bet Back Yes Oui Si in 17:20 Tipperary SBK 7/1

Another filly who could be capable of finally breaking her maiden on Tuesday is Ivan Furtado-trained Bella Love.

A recent recruit for the yard having been formerly in training with Craig Lidster, Bella Love makes her tenth start from a rating of 64, which could allow her to be competitive. She has previously made the frame from a rating of 67 last season at Newcastle, when sent off as a 9/25.50 joint-favourite, finishing a three-quarter-length third to Facoulty.

On her return to action this term, the three-year-old daughter of Kodiac was only beaten by three-lengths before failing to improve for the outing at Beverley in her latest start. She is better than shown on that occasion, however, and could prove worth keeping the faith in.

Jordan Nason claims 3lb in the saddle aboard Bella Love, who is yet to show the best of her ability.

Recommended Bet Back Bella Love E/W in 19:12 Wolverhampton SBK 10/1

Now only 3lb above her last winning mark, partnered by 7lb claimer Jessica O'Gorman, Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained filly Mary Shoelaces can pose a threat at odds of 11/112.00 in this 5f handicap.

Although she has four-lengths to find with the reopposing Beano Power on Navan form, the four-year-old daughter of U S Navy Flag can improve on that effort in their next meeting here, having previously finished to now both 72-rated pair Cuban Grey and Never Shout Never, when sent off at odds of 40/141.00 in a competitive Curragh handicap last month.

Effective over this trip and often able to make the frame at a price, the likeable filly is on a workable mark and represents value at the prices. Mary Shoelaces can outrun her odds