Tuesday Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Emerald to prove a Redcar gem

Step up in trip just the ticket for Brave bid

Unexposed Easterby stayer can score at Redcar

Harry's Hill can put a smile on punters' faces

The majority of those watching a staying maiden handicap at Redcar on a blustery Tuesday afternoon won't exactly believe they are living the dream, but the racingtv.com Maiden Handicap has produced a couple of nice horses in recent years.

Talented dual purpose stayer Filibustering won last year's renewal, while the 2023 running saw subsequent Royal Ascot winner Pledgeofallegiance break his maiden by a couple of lengths before going on to lift the Ascot Stakes a year later.

Supporters of Tim Easterby, who saddled Filibustering last year and 2018 winner Lever Du Soleil, will be hoping Brave Emerald follows in his stablemate's footsteps, especially as he now tackles a trip in keeping with his breeding.

The selection's dam, Kunegunda, herself a winner over 12 furlongs, is half-sister to a Listed winner over 14 furlongs in The Twisler, while also boasting King George winner Pentire in her lineage.

Another close relative, Big Cheese, also scored in a middle distance (1m6f) event at Catterick so today's test should be suitable for Brave Emerald who has undergone the three obligatory outings to gain a mark, the last of which was over a wholly inadequate mile at Nottingham.

The assessor has taken no chances with Easterby's three-year-old, installing him on an initial perch of 63, but his third to Tralee Girl at Catterick in April was a fair effort given he raced solo on the far side, and he appears primed to run well for his industrious stable.

Recommended Bet Back Brave Emerald to Win 14:50 Redcar SBK 9/2

The data suggests Harry's Hill often needs his first run following a lengthy break, so it was encouraging to see the selection run such a prominent race at Navan on his comeback.

The Heeraat gelding shot clear of his rivals at the furlong marker on his comeback 10 days ago with the tongue tie reapplied, only to be overhauled late on by the well-backed The Highway Rat who produced the fastest two-furlong sectional of the race to lead close home and deny Harry's Hill a second career win at this venue and ninth overall.

There were a further three lengths back to Bold Optimist in third that day to suggest the front two home are worth following in their grade, and the selection is drawn next to confirmed front runner Fair Taxes in stall four so should gain a good tow into this event.

Recommended Bet Back Harry's Hill, Each-Way, in 19:20 Tipperary SBK 4/1

