Horse Racing Tips: The name's Bond for Tuesday pick in Kempton 32/1 double

Parr sprinter stays 6f strongly and is a player tonight

Bond Spirit looks overpriced with ability to stay

It's best to swerve the turf racing today with the weather changing conditions on a daily basis, so Kempton is where we start and the best race on the card is the 19:30, a race where Drama and Tennessee Gold were vying for position as the favourite - with both at 3/14.00 on the Sportsbook this morning.

There are plenty of C&D winners in the field, but Tennessee Gold has been improving this year and I rate him as the bet in the handicap that will take a good performance to win.

Joseph Parr's 3yo took a lowly 0-65 in May at the track and despite missing the break, stormed home to scythe through the field to win going away. His final three sectionals were far quicker than anything else in the field, and the time suggested he had a really good pace to run at.

He chanced 7f at Haydock on his next start and once again finished strongly before going down in second on his latest run at Yarmouth. The lack of pace was dead against him on that occasion on quick ground, and while he has been raised 3lb for that up to a mark of 76, he runs on strongly and I can see him picking up well again this evening.

Drawn in one too, he can take that position on the inside, but I doubt he'll make the running.

Recommended Bet Back Tennessee Gold SBK 5/2

Another selection I am expecting to be played late is Bond Spirit - who looks overpriced in the finale over 1m3f.

Bond Spirit ticks one box easily as he has a win at Southwell under his belt over 1m4f, and if you stay there you stay anywhere. And that ability with stamina actually proved his undoing last time when finishing fifth at Windsor, as the pace wasn't strong and it suited those ridden prominently. Bond Spirit fared best of the horses held up there and Windsor (as we saw last night) is not the place to try and come late.

He's been running fairly consistently this season in this lowly company and did win a race at Bath over near enough 1m4f and shouldn't be underestimated on that run - which was fairly recent.

His price of 17/29.50 looks far too generous given the quality of the opposition, and he should be able to win a race off 53 at some point.

Recommended Bet Back Bond Spirit SBK 17/2