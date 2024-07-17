Daryl Carter's Tips: Compensation awaits backers of Drama at Kempton

Traded at 1.01 1/100 last time

He returns to the scene of his last victory

Back Drama to prove well handicapped

There are a few to consider, but I wouldn't be keen to take a short price on Tennessee Gold, whose victory this season came in Class 6 company at this venue. This will require much more.

Media Shooter looks like a big danger following an eye-catching fourth place in a strong Class 2 York Handicap. He returns to Kempton, where he has a record of 121 and on the balance of his form at this venue, he looks fairly treated, particularly on his latest run when taking some serious scalps in Mashadi and Jungle Mac, as well as his February run when bumping into the smart subsequent winner Fire Demon.

Still, Drama - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook- threw a winning opportunity away for us at Newmarket last time when probably bumping into a smart improver. He will cash in on this mark (up 2 lbs) sooner or later. The return of the tongue tie suggests that he struggles with his breathing, which may have been why he was caught late last time when trading at 1.011/100 and beaten on the line.

Still, the Newmarket winner is sure to rate much higher in due course, and the selection's previous victory here over fellow improver City House got a good boost when that one chased home the smart Wiltshire at Newcastle. Drama's Kempton victory recorded a powerful time figure, and today's combination of the tongue-tie and cheek-pieces for the first time could prove the right blend to see him continue his improvement.

With a strong form line and the best speed figure in the race, both of which came over course and distance, he earns the vote narrowly ahead of Media Shooter.