Horse Racing Tips: Stormy can bag third Hamilton win in Thursday double
Alan Dudman heads to Hamilton for the first leg of Thursday's 13/114.00 double, and Asmund runs at Leicester in the second leg...
-
Consistent Stormy Pearl drawn well to attack at Hamilton
-
Hart a positive booking for Asmund's chances
-
Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV
Hamilton - 14:50: Back Stormy Pearl
Stormy Pearl ticks enough boxes to warrant her price of 5/23.50 on the Sportsbook for the 14:50 at Hamilton and the 4yo filly has been knocking on the door this term, and she should go close again.
She isn't a wild price, and was backed too initially into 2/13.00 before moving back out to 5/23.50, but small fields today means we have to pick and choose our battles accordingly.
The selection was second for the third time this season recently in an Amateur Riders Handicap - and was just touched off by the well-treated Ben Dikduk. They went too hard in that with some frantic early sectionals on the fast ground, and the trainer has switched to apprentice Rhys Elliott from Ned Sangster (on last time) today.
Hopefully Stormy Pearl will receive a ride with a bit more finesse and she has a good draw on the rail in nine to sit handy enough.
She's a two-time winner at Hamilton and is treated attractively from 55 with the jockey's claim, and she has enough form on a variety of ground to be a player here. A big player.
Leicester - 16:15: Back Asmund
Trainer Declan Carroll appears on the hot-list at the moment with two winners from his last ten runners in the last month and shows a profit of nearly +9.00.
And with the booking of Jason Hart today to ride Asmund, there is enough to dip down into the lowly Classified Stakes company for a bet.
Asmund can make the running, and will certainly be up with the pace for a horse who races over 7f, and he drops down to 6f for the first time in a long time.
In four runs this season his best effort came at Southwell in March over 7f, and wasn't beaten far in his subsequent start at Catterick.
His last two efforts in handicap company have been poor (both at Catterick and both over 7f), but a good positive ride down in trip should give him a chance to win for the first time since 2022.
When Carroll uses Hart, the pair have won three races from 18 at 17% and placed in five.
Now read Alan's latest Antepost column ahead of Saturday
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +55.46pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +173.45pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
