Horse Racing Tips: Sakti has strong claims in Killarney 20/1 Wednesday double

Sakti boasts the best form on offer for Killarney tonight

Ground to suit second selection at 11/2 6.50

The best of the action comes from Killarney once more for Wednesday evening and while I am looking forward to seeing John Steinbeck make his debut in the 17:50, I won't be putting up the Aidan O'Brien superbly bred debutant, but I will be backing Ger Lyons' Sakti in the feature Cairn Rouge Stakes - the Listed contest over 1m.

Three-year-olds have dominated this race historically, and today looks a good starting point for Sakti to get going for the season.

We've only seen her once this year and she had no more than a stroll around Dundalk in winning her Maiden in March at odds of 1/41.25, but her juvenile form is responsible for her lofty rating of 103 - and that's easily the best in the field here, and the only one in three figures.

She ran three times as a 2yo in fine company, as she finished second to O'Brien's Brilliant on debut over 7f, and Brilliant has won a Group 3 this term and rated in three figures, and that was a super effort considering she looked on the inexperienced side.

Sakti was second in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes soon after and filled the same spot in the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes behind Caught U Looking. It's easily the best form on offer here, and I don't have any fears about her training on despite the late start to the season as she's a strapping daughter of Caravaggio and always looked like a filly who wanted more of a trip from her three starts last term.

She is crying out for the 1m tonight, and I was a little surprised she was as big as 9/43.25. Tonight might well be the quickest ground she will face, and we have Colin Keane on, who has two winners at this Killarney fixture this week and produced a superb ride on Alpha Capture last night for Willie Mullins.

Recommended Bet Back Sakti SBK 9/4





The ground has scared a few off this week at Killarney on Monday and Tuesday and while it was pretty quick last night, it won't bother Elsa's Pride who seems happiest with the turf on the firmer side.

This is far from a good race and plenty can easily be scrubbed out despite the large field with numbers, but Elsa's Pride has been running well enough to take an interest, and she was a slight drifter too this morning on the Sportsbook from 9/25.50 to 11/26.50, and that price gives us more of an attractive double.

Her best of three runs this season was at Fairyhouse behind Noel Meade's Charlie Luciano, and the pair had a good tussle up to the line with Elsa's Pride losing out by a head.

She won a Cork handicap last season over 1m4f on good ground and she has improved for a trip and can make the running. With the ground in her favour, and the ability to get away from the stragglers here with a forward ride, I give her a chance despite her price drifting this morning.

Recommended Bet Back Elsa's Pride SBK 11/2