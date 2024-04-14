Horse Racing Tips: Plumpton specialist to start off a near 40/1 Sunday Sussex double

Popular Plumpton veteran well treated

Gordon to come alive with handicapper

No. 1 I See You Well (Fr) Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 118

We could be in for some decent ground at Plumpton on Sunday and while not the best of cards, I See You Well is a good old horse around here.

He's a five-time CD winner at the track and can often be caught travelling well in his races, and has finished second on his last two runs (both at Plumpton) over hurdles and fences.

In fact, the veteran has a far more attractive mark chasing off 118 and he's still well treated on some of his old form. Plus he's a superior horse at his favourite Sussex venue.

The 11yo looks teed up for this race as he ran over 2m4f last time and stayed on over that inadequate distance. Going back to 3m is a massive plus and what a horse he's been for his likeable trainer Seamus Mullins - this will be his 43rd career start over fences.

No. 4 Highway One O Five (Ire) Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 97

Chris Gordon's latest Highway horse looks to be one that could run better than we have seen so far, and the trip looks a positive for the second selection.

He's been pretty underwhelming so far in his career despite showing some ability in bumpers, but one effort stands out at Newbury in a Maiden Hurdle over 2m back in December in soft ground.

The 6yo finished fourth and was beaten nearly 15L, but he stayed on quite nicely and 2m has been too sharp a test for him.

Gordon sent him over 2m2f last time - again a trip that looked too short, and off a falling mark today and the potential to be suited by some spring ground, he's the one to back.

Highway One O Five has a stamina pedigree too and is bred for 2m4f-plus, while the trainer is the leading man at the track this term with 15-56 at 27%.

