The Punter's US Masters In-Play Blog: Trio tied at the top at halfway

Sheffler still the man to beat at Augusta

Stats suggest we can't look too far down the leaderboard

Morikawa a tempting price

10:50 - April 13, 2024

After what transpired to be a fatiguing Friday at Augusta, we've reached the halfway stage of the 88th edition of the US Masters.

A two-and-half hour weather delay on Thursday morning resulted in a long second day for those drawn PM-AM and the challenging conditions on Friday made it even more gruelling.

As highlighted below, there was a big jump in the scoring average, and it would have been a wider margin had the first round finished on Thursday.

The wind was so strong yesterday that a suspension in play became a possibility and only one man, the Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, managed to shoot a round in the 60's.

The 24-year-old's three-under-par 69 saw him climb from a tie for 35th after round one to solo seventh at halfway and he now has a very realistic chance of becoming the first debutant winner since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 10:40.

Scottie Scheffler -6 2.56/4

Bryson DeChambeau -6 5.85/1

Max Homa -6 7.06/1

Nicolai Hojgaard -4 36.035/1

Collin Morikawa -3 17.016/1

Cam Davis -3 80.079/1

Ludvig Aberg -2 21.020/1

Cam Smith -1 36.035/1

Tommy Fleetwood -1 50.049/1

Cam Young -1 60.059/1

Byeong Hun An -1 160.0159/1

Ryan Fox -1 250.0249/1

Matthieu Pavon -1 270.0269/1

Danny Willett -1 270.0269/1

Zander Schauffele Level 38.037/1

Matt Fitzpatrick Level 80.079/1

Level par and 170.0169/1 bar

After a brilliant drive at the par five 13th, Scottie Scheffler, was matched at odds-on yesterday when it looked like he might put daylight between himself and the rest, but his approach just fell short and into Rae's Creek from where he made a bogey six.

A run of pars followed, and he'll play alongside the Danish debutant, Nicolai Hojgaard, in the penultimate two-ball in round three (19:35 UK time) but he's still very much the man to beat.

Up with the pace is the place to be at Augusta and with easier conditions forecasted today, the leaders may prove tricky to catch.

As many as six of the last ten winners have been leading or tied for the lead through 36 holes and only eight winners in the entire history of the US Masters have been outside the top-ten at the halfway stage.

Charl Schwartzel, who sat tied for 12th and six off the lead 13 years ago, is the only winner to be outside the top-ten at this stage since Jack Nicklaus way back in 1986.

Schwartzel famously birdied the final four holes to win in 2011 and Tiger Woods, in 2006, is the only other winner this century to be more than four shots back at halfway, but he only sat third. Chris DiMarco, who Tiger beat in a playoff, had led by four at halfway.

Those stats paint a bit of a bleak picture for anyone below Aberg and having backed Scheffler before the off and Homa yesterday morning, I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

I was tempted to play Collin Morikawa, who trails by three, at around 16/117.00 but he came into the event in poor form and although he has a very solid bank of Augusta form figures, reading 44-18-5-10, he's yet to break 70 in round three. And on his last three visits, he's shot 75, 74 and 74 on Moving Day.

Bryson DeChambeau impressed me greatly yesterday and Homa looks dialled in and unlikely to do anything daft, but I still like Scheffler.

I thought he was a tremendous price at 6.05/1 before the off and I know it's boring, and plenty of punters won't be interested in backing a 6/42.50 shot with two rounds still to play, but Scheffler is playing some superb golf and win or lose, he's still a very fair price this morning.

Sheffler's generally a 6/52.20 chance on the High Street and that's a better reflection of his chance.

14:50 - April 12, 2024

The first round of the US Masters is drawing to close, the second round has started, and we've already seen plenty of drama.

The wind is already up, the course is drying out quickly and the conditions are tougher than I thought they would be when I posted this morning's update.

Ludvig Aberg, who was matched at a low of just 22.021/1, bogeyed the 14th and double-bogeyed the 15th and poor Jordan Spieth made a nine at the 15th!

The 2020 winner, Dustin Johnson, has really struggled and the reigning Open Champion, Brian Harman, who had turned for home in two-under-par par yesterday, has just signed for a nine-over-par 81! It's tough out there and it's only going to get tougher.

Fortunately, this morning's in-play pick, Max Homa, fared quite a bit better and even though he bogeyed the last, this brilliant birdie at 17, that followed one at 16, has put him firmly in the picture, tied for third on -5.

Given how tough it is, I've also now added the aforementioned Joaquin Niemann, who appreciates a stern test.

09:25 - April 12, 2024

Day one of the US Masters is all done and dusted but the first round is yet to be completed after a weather delay of two-and-half hours yesterday morning.

The forecast had looked horrendous on the eve of the 88th edition but after heavy overnight rain, day one started in fairly benign conditions.

The threat of thunder resulted in a late start but once the event kicked off the wind was light and the course soft enabling some of early starters to kick the tournament off in style.

Playing in the third group out, the 2016 winner, Danny Willett, who's had shoulder surgery since he last played, at the BMW at Wentworth in September, signed for a fabulous four-under-par 68 just as the wind appeared to be kicking up, but it was LIV Tour player, Bryson DeChambeau, that posted the best round of the day.

Sep 2023: Undergoes intense shoulder surgery, expecting to be out 12-18 months.

Apr 2024: Makes first competitive start since operation at the Masters with a 68.



Playing in the fifth group out, the 2020 US Open winner posted a quite brilliant seven-under-par 65 and this isn't the first time that he's led after round one of the US Masters.

DeChambeau was tied for the lead after a six-under-par 66 back in 2019 but he followed that with a 75 in round two and eventually finished tied for 29th!

The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, teed off almost two hours after DeChambeau and he played in slightly tougher conditions, but he still shot a bogey-free 66 to get to within one. It was his lowest round at Augusta, and it was the first time he'd got round without dropping a shot.

Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 9:15 and holes played in round one where applicable.

Bryson DeChambeau -7 6.86/1

Scottie Scheffler -6 2.767/4

Nicolai Hojgaard -5 40.039/1 (15 holes played)

Max Homa -4 21.020/1 (13 holes played)

Danny Willett -4 140.0139/1

Tyrrell Hatton -3 38.037/1

Ryan Fox -3 160.0159/1

Cam Davis -3 160.0159/1

Ludvig Aberg -2 28.027/1 (11 holes played)

Joaquin Niemann -2 38.037/1

Tommy Fleetwood -2 42.041/1 (10 holes played)

Will Zalatoris -2 50.049/1

Patrick Reed -2 80.079/1 (14 holes played)

Corey Conners -2 120.0119/1

Byeong Hun An -2 180.0179/1

Matthieu Pavon -2 200.0199/1 (14 holes played)

Rory McIlroy -1 21.020/1

-1 and 44.043/1 bar

Although the first round hasn't finished yet, it's still worth looking at the stats at Augusta, where a fast start is essential.

Tiger Woods sat tied for 11th and four off the lead after the opening round in 2019 but that's the only time any winner has sat outside the top-ten after round one since he sat tied for 33rd and seven off the lead way back in 2005. And 2005 was the last time the winner failed to break par on day one.

Tiger and Phil Mickelson have repeatedly bucked the trends at Augusta and they're the only two men to win the event having finished day one outside of the top-10 since Mark O'Meara won from tied 25th and five off the pace 26 years ago.

The last 18 winners, and 71 of the 87 previous champions, were all inside the top 11 after 18 holes so it looks like we need to be concentrating on the leaders.

DeChambeau will surely learn from his disastrous second round five years ago but even if he does, the man sitting in second is most certainly the one they all need to beat.

I was extremely bullish about Scheffler before the off and I'm obviously delighted by his start, but I have added one more to the portfolio.

As highlighted in the preview, form at Riviera, the host course for the Genesis Invitational, crosses over brilliantly at Augusta, so the world number 11, Max Homa, who won the 2021 Genesis, was someone I considered carefully before the off.

In the last 12 years, five players have won at both venues and as many as 14 different US Masters winners have won 24 of the 61 renewals of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Prior to last year's Open Championship Homa had a terrible record at major Championships so that was off-putting, but he might just be turning that all around.

He'd missed nine of 17 cuts and his best finish had been a tied 13th in the US PGA Championship so his tied 10th at Hoylake was an improvement and it looks like he's going to build on that nicely.

His Augusta form prior to this week was shoddy, reading MC-MC-48-43, but if his start to this year's US Masters is anything to go by, it looks like he's finally starting to enjoy the challenge of major championship golf, and Augusta.

Playing with Tiger Woods, who's one-under through 13, and Jason Day (level par), Homa played some lovely golf yesterday to reach four-under-par and he looks a fair price at around 20/121.00 on the exchange.

As many as 22 of the last 33 (67%) major championships have gone to a first-time major winner and eight of the last ten US Masters winners were inside the top-20 in the Official World Rankings so he ticks a few boxes.

The forecast suggests a windy but fine day so we should catch up today (play resumes at 12:50 UK time) and teeing up on the 14th is quite a nice place to start the day for Homa and co.

It's going to be tough for Woods to play 23 holes in one day, but Homa should be fine and he's the one I like this morning.

Rory McIlroy is the same price as Homa, but he missed a few very makable putts yesterday, the stats suggest he's already too far back, and there's a big chance he'll push too hard today playing alongside Scheffler.

The 2022 Genesis winner, Joaquin Niemann, who sits on -2, is someone I've also got my eye on but I'm going to wait and see how round one winds up before getting him onside.

There are a lot of quality players in and around the Chilian on the leaderboard that are yet to complete their opening rounds and they're going to get to finish up in what looks like being the best of the day's weather early on today.

15:40 - April 10, 2024

Although we look set for a benign weekend at Augusta, the first day of this year's US Masters is set to be windy and wet and although dry, Friday will be breezy too if the forecast can be believed.

If the forecast is correct, and we're lucky enough not to get a suspension in play, the latter starters could be slightly advantaged but as Dave Tindall writes in his First-Round Leader piece, it's impossible to know who'll get to play in the best of the weather.

With that in mind, I'm happy to leave the 1st Round Leader market alone for now but if the forecast pans out in favour of the late starters, the English veteran, Justin Rose, might be worth siding with.

Rose has played in the US Masters 18 times previously and he's led after the opening round four times. He's shot a round in the 60s eight times on day one, and three times in the last four years so at around 90.089/1 he may well represent value but whatever the weather, he looks a great bet in his three-ball at an industry-best 13/82.63 with the Sportsbook.

Rose is playing with Augusta debutants Peter Malnati and Eric Cole, and he probably won't need to shoot anything in the 60s to end day one in front of his playing partners.

Looking at the outright market, the prices of the market leaders have been fairly stable all week and the biggest mover is the in-form Xander Schauffele, who's shortened up from around 21.020/1 to his current price of 17.5, which is the lowest he's been since the market first opened.

I haven't added to my sole selection - Scottie Scheffler - but I have topped up at 6.05/1.

His wife is due to give birth in three weeks' time so she's not currently in Augusta and that's a slight risk. In all likelihood, he'll up sticks and get out of dodge if she goes into labour so that has to be considered by I'm convinced he's a great price.

Pre-event Bet:

Scottie Scheffler @ 5.95/1

In-Play Picks:

Max Homa @ 21.020/1

Joaquin Niemann @ 36.035/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Sungjae Im @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Adam Hadwin @ 400.0399/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

