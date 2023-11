Chaser to suit the drop to 2m5f at Hereford

Sea The Stars has 47% placed record at Chelmsford

Alan Dudman has two picks at 9/2 5.50 and 8/1 9.00

Coming soon: Serial Winners with Rachael Blackmore

No. 8 Ballinoulart (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Alastair Ralph

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 82

We start at Hereford for Tuesday's double, and the 15:15 has a collection of horses that struggle to win. Benny Silver has finished second on both occasions this term and tries fences for the first time, while the Irish raider Vocito has the dubious honour of top weight here from 105, but has won just once in his 34 career starts across all disciplines.

Therefore the chances of Ballinoulart should be enhanced as he looks a good stayer and ideal sort of horse for today's 2m5f as he tried 3m1f last time at Hereford and stayed perfectly well.

The ground was good on that occasion and he made the running. The race was fairly moderate, but so is this, and a repeat of that effort over a shorter trip should see him go close.

He raced on good last time and has the same conditions today and might just improve on his recent effort as that was his first start of the season and 185 days.

Back Ballinoulart @ 9/25.50 Bet now

No. 6 (7) Night At Sea SBK 9/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 69

A pretty low-grade and winnable 1m2f Handicap at 20:30 at Chelmsford closes the card and Andrew Balding's well-bred Night At Sea should improve on her latest effort at Newcastle last time, and at 13/27.50, there was a bit of appeal in the price.

The fact she drifted to 8/19.00 this morning does make her each-way material.

She ran over 1m4f on her return from 161 days off recently in the north east in a race where Franberri outstayed the field. Night At Sea travelled perfectly well for a fair chunk of the race and hit 2.35/4 in-running only to falter at the end.

It could have been a lack of fitness, but she didn't appear to be a strong stayer - especially over the taxing 1m4f at Newcastle and she could fare better over the shorter 1m2f this evening.

She had three starts in early 2023 and her best effort came at Catterick over 1m4f, so her rating of 69 is about right as not too many quality horses get beat at Catterick.

Her pedigree is a good one and her sire Sea The Stars has an excellent record at Chelmsford over 1m2f with a 24% win-rate and 47% placed.

Back Night At Sea @ 8/19.00 Bet now