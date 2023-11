NAP comes early at Hereford

Chance Morning to have the spirit at Lingfield

Serial Winners coming soon

No. 1 Adjuvant (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Adjuvant - 11/82.32 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should have finished much closer on his hurdling debut at Ludlow but for a bad, race-ending mistake on the final flight in a race that clocked a good circuit time figure, and he is taken to build on that at the second time of asking.

The form of his Ludlow fourth looks good in the context of this race. The winner was formerly useful on the flat, recording RPRs of 88, 89, and 87 in France for Andre Fabre, while the runner-up had some useful bumper form and is a subsequent scorer pulling 20 lengths clear with a useful Alan King six-year-old.

In fifth was Ittack Blue, who had chased home Jet Powered at Newbury and has a fair rating of 114, so it's wise to rate that form between 115 and 120, with the time figure agreeing so.

Given the selection's flat ability (rated 95) and his promise on debut, he has all the tools to rate much higher in this sphere while running to the lower end of the above-mentioned scale may be enough to win this.

Court In The Act looked useful at Fontwell but may have been flattered by racing on the front end of a slow pace against inferior rivals, while Fiercely Proud and Blow Your Horn could make a good fist of this.

Back the selection at 11/102.08 or bigger.

12:20 Hereford - Back Adjuvant @ 11/82.32 Bet now

No. 3 Morning Spirit (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

It might pay to take a chance with the race-fit Morning Spirit - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was in the process of running an almost career-best in the Staffordshire Plate at Uttoxeter in May before a bad mistake cost him all chance at the final fence when only two lengths off the eventual winner.

That effort came having been held up at the rear from off a slow pace and with the cheek-pieces he wore all last season removed. He has proven to need his seasonal return in the past, so maybe it's worth forgiving his pulled-up effort when 4/14.80 favourite for a stronger race than this at Carlisle last month, which was admittedly poor.

Interestingly, the cheek-pieces worn for his seasonal return come back off as they did at Uttoxeter.

He sits on a fair mark and scored a second time out last term when he returned after a similar layoff at Carlisle off two pounds higher. Testing conditions are up his street, and this might prove to be a good opportunity.

Git Maker has been off for 300 days, but the booking of Gavin Sheen suggests he is the stable number one, with Snowden's other runner likely warming up for a Welsh National bid. He is feared with a fair record fresh and an improving profile, but the selection may prove altogether a different proposition today and is worth a small chance.

Back Morning Spirit @ 7/17.80 or bigger.