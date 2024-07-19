Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Mason and This Years Love a fine match for Friday double

Pontefract Racecourse
This Years Love chases a hat-trick tonight at Pontefract for Jo Mason

Alan Dudman landed two out of two yesterday with a winning double and he's chasing another multiple for Friday at Hamilton and Pontefract...

Pontefract - 18:45: Back This Years Love

This Years Love has shown improved form this term granted some decent ground, and the key to his recent success can certainly be put down to a sound surface - and with the potential for a quick terrain at Pontefract this evening, he's one to keep onside.

He caught the eye coming from off the pace and staying at Wetherby at the start of the season, and made no mistake winning off 54 at Beverley in June.

The 3yo was back on the Westwood earlier this month and scored again with a win off 58.

A rise of 2lb does not look fierce and this looks a good bit of placing from the Easterbys as he's the only three-year-old in the field and improving against more exposed older runners.

Jo Mason is a terrific jockey enjoying a fine season, although is on the cold list at the moment without a win from her last 26 rides - but she's 2-9 at Ponty this term at 22% and This Years Love has a good draw on the inside.

Recommended Bet

Back This Years Love

SBK3/1

Hamilton - 20:50: Back Penelope's Sister

Penelope's Sister has been improving in a low grade and she has another chance to chisel out a win tonight in the Hamilton finale at 20:50.

She tries a further 1m5f tonight (up from 1m3f) and the new trip should be viewed as a positive against rivals with only one winner at the trip.

Her latest run saw he finish second at the track over shorter against Golden Echo, but tactics were critical as Penelope's Sister was held up off the pace and conceded first run behind the winner who was up on the pace and was better suited to the way the race panned out.

Previously she had scored at Hamilton over 1m3f on good ground to win off 51 and at this level, she can still win races off the same mark - especially over more of a trip with stamina on the dam side.

Her trainer Jim Goldie has a fine record at Hamilton over 1m5f with a win rate of 18% and placed record of 36%.

Recommended Bet

Back Penelope's Sister

SBK2/1
Recommended Bet

Back Friday's double here in one click

SBK11/1

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +58.24pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +175.54pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

