Horse Racing Tips: Mason and This Years Love a fine match for Friday double

Goldie record a good one over 1m5f at Hamilton

This Years Love has found a good spot off 60

Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV



This Years Love has shown improved form this term granted some decent ground, and the key to his recent success can certainly be put down to a sound surface - and with the potential for a quick terrain at Pontefract this evening, he's one to keep onside.

He caught the eye coming from off the pace and staying at Wetherby at the start of the season, and made no mistake winning off 54 at Beverley in June.

The 3yo was back on the Westwood earlier this month and scored again with a win off 58.

A rise of 2lb does not look fierce and this looks a good bit of placing from the Easterbys as he's the only three-year-old in the field and improving against more exposed older runners.

Jo Mason is a terrific jockey enjoying a fine season, although is on the cold list at the moment without a win from her last 26 rides - but she's 2-9 at Ponty this term at 22% and This Years Love has a good draw on the inside.

Recommended Bet Back This Years Love SBK 3/1

Penelope's Sister has been improving in a low grade and she has another chance to chisel out a win tonight in the Hamilton finale at 20:50.

She tries a further 1m5f tonight (up from 1m3f) and the new trip should be viewed as a positive against rivals with only one winner at the trip.

Her latest run saw he finish second at the track over shorter against Golden Echo, but tactics were critical as Penelope's Sister was held up off the pace and conceded first run behind the winner who was up on the pace and was better suited to the way the race panned out.

Previously she had scored at Hamilton over 1m3f on good ground to win off 51 and at this level, she can still win races off the same mark - especially over more of a trip with stamina on the dam side.

Her trainer Jim Goldie has a fine record at Hamilton over 1m5f with a win rate of 18% and placed record of 36%.

Recommended Bet Back Penelope's Sister SBK 2/1