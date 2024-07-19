Daryl Carter's Tips: Bethall's Boy can win again at Haydock

Three Friday selections

Quantum Leap primed for a repeat victory at Haydock

Enchanted Life is granted a fair opening handicap rating

This looks like a strong opportunity for Quantum Leap - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to record back-to-back victories in the race he won last year after finishing with a plum 17 days ago at Hamilton behind a useful improver with a good course record. He forfeited ground out of the gates at Hamilton and raced a little freely when held up at the rear of a steady gallop. He deserves plenty of credit for finishing how he did, and he shaped like a winner in waiting.

He is entitled to come on for that seasonal return run; there is little doubt this has been the target. He offered stacks of promise last year when not getting the rub of the green on a handful of occasions, and he remains unexposed.

This race looks very similar to last year's, with an average field rating of 81 (79 last year), and he won that going away on his second start following a break from today's rating of 82. Conditions are repeated; the ground is perfect, as is this long home straight to allow him time to kick in the gears, and his regular rider remains in the saddle. He looks like the best bet of the week thus far to land this contest, particularly as he holds the strongest form in the race on multiple fronts.

The presence of the unexposed Sea Legend should ensure the price is kept honest, but he has the stamina to prove trying this far for the first time (huge step up in trip from ten furlongs to 1m6f.

The big threat comes in the form of William Knight's Story Horse, who has been in excellent form albeit in lesser races than this. Saffie Osbourne, taking over in the saddle from a five-pound claimer, will likely put in a better showing. He will likely have had a first run on the selection, which heads confidence, and he represents an age group with a strong record in the race.

Still, these are optimal conditions for the selection. 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet 15:50 Haydock - Back Quantum Leap SBK 7/2

As many followers will know, I am a big fan of Great Bedwyn and think he is well-treated. However, he was extraordinarily disappointing at Doncaster 49 days ago, and clearly, connections felt the same after having gelded him since. Perhaps that will allow him to settle, but I hope he will be all the better for the run and head to Goodwood as one of my bankers.

I reluctantly pass over him in favour of a three-year-old. Three-year-olds have won all of this race's last five renewals, and Ciro Di Marzio - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should relish this move up in distance for the first time on his handicap debut. The youngster ran with promise behind a very useful debutant at Newmarket on his seasonal return. He is well bred to appreciate this move up in distance by Justify and out of a Ballydoyle Mare who stayed 1m4f.

His final furlong at Newmarket was his fastest, and he is entirely unexposed. His price tag of 520,000 euros at the Dubai breeze-ups in March last year suggests he is expected to be better than this opening mark of 87.

He did hold a Group 1 entry for connections as a two-year-old, and his Kempton victory looks all the better because of Treasure Time's performance at Newmarket's July meeting last week. He gets the vote narrowly over Great Bedwyn to score.

Recommended Bet 17:20 Newbury - Back Ciro Di Marzio SBK 10/3

Enchanted Life - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks to have been handed a fair opening rating now moving into handicaps and starting life off in a Class 3 contest. She has shown an abundance of ability in two outings over seven and five furlongs. Today's six-furlong trip will prove her optimum.

The handicapper has had a swing with this opening rating, but her form looks strong. She beat the useful filly Topanga on her debut when comfortably on top at the line, and that horse has since scored twice. She was unlucky in running in Group 3 at Newbury in April and is on the upgrade. Topanga's latest triumph saw her beat the subsequent Bunbury Cup winner at Haydock.

The selection made a very encouraging return to action, winning an easy five-furlong race at Pontefract despite not looking in love with the track. As a full sister to Gifted Master, she should have more than enough reserves to deal with the test.

Ananda could do with an easier six furlongs, having been caught late last time, and Rosy Affair is feared the most.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.