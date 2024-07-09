Horse Racing Tips: Follow a Tramore Derby Handicap pick in Tuesday 33/1 multiple

Drop in trip could improve Tramore Derby Handicap pick

Ground key for second selection in Ireland

I've avoided the reprise of last week's catatonic Brighton fixture, as an all Class 6 card with two Classified Stake races can be easily avoided, and while the Pontefract card is a good one, I struggled to find a bet there.

The Tramore Derby Handicap has a grand title, but with a top weight in the 60s, it does lack a bit of quality, although on the flipside in the grade it looks winnable.

Paul Nolan's Metamorpheus could be well treated from 65 in relation to his hurdling mark and looks the play at 11/43.75.

He finished sixth in the 2023 Boodles Hurdle at Cheltenham from 125, so on that alone, he'd be thrown in.

In terms of the ground, rain shouldn't inconvenience him as he won at Punchestown over hurdles on heavy (easily by 5L) at the start of his career.

Metamorpheus has been disappointing on the level but he ran a better race last time at Listowel - but he didn't see out the 2m there and the positive could be a return to 1m4f.

Recommended Bet Back Metamorpheus SBK 11/4

With the ground on the softer side for Tramore this evening, Grann's Boy comes into the equation with a step up to 2m and is an attractive 13/27.50 price.

His two standout efforts last term on the Flat came on testing ground over 1m2f and 1m4f and won at Galway off a mark of 58 under tonight's rider Adam Caffrey last October.

A spell hurdling followed, with two poor runs, but then came third at a big price at Tramore over the smaller obstacles in the spring - crucially again with some cut in the ground.

He didn't shape too badly at Navan last time over near enough 1m6f and is up 2lb for that effort, and I am hoping the step up to 2m will illicit some more improvement, as he can certainly win off this current mark.

Recommended Bet Back Grann's Boy SBK 8/1