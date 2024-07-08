Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: Room Service to deliver at Pontefract

Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter likes Room Service at Pontefract on Tuesday

Daryl Carter has two Tuesday selections, including a confident NAP at Pontefract, who he expects to relish the bucket load of rain due at the track...

14:40 Pontefract - Back Red Hot Whisper @ 3/14.00 1pt

This race is sure to be fought out between the steadily improving James Webb and Redhot Whisper - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but while the former will prove popular because of connections, it's the latter expected to handle conditions best and come out on top today.

The selection sets the form standard with a good third at Epsom when splitting subsequent Sandown winners. With buckets of rain due to fall, he should have no trouble handling soft ground, having proven the case when running well at Doncaster as a two-year-old.

He may have limitations to his ability, but he sets a good standard in this Class 5 company, and his experience, if things get very testing today, will hold him in good stead. Clifford Lee's booking is positive, and he is drawn well in stall seven should they shun the rail, which can typically be the case at this venue when it gets soft.

He has plenty going for him today, and I expect him to outperform the Sir Michael Stoute runner. Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

14:40 Pontefract - Back Redhot Whisper

SBK3/1

15:40 Pontefract - Back Room Service @ 5/16.00 1.5pt NAP

The day's best bet comes later on the Pontefract card in the form of Room Service - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who left the impression he was coming to the boil when unable to match the pace of the principals in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury last time. The race worked out well outside the two that contested Group 1 company the next time.

Today's scenario with the expected rain looks much more favourable for Room Service. He could be ready to rise again with a genuine excuse for his seasonal return run, which he performed admirably.

His dominant win at the Doncaster Sales race last term off 11lb lower is a testament to his potential, and he looks like the answer with an entirely unexposed profile.

Matters Most is useful at his best, but he loves Windsor and is not sure to replicate that form, and twice he has encountered a slower surface, he has been disappointing. The older horses are exposed, including favourite Coachella, who is undoubtedly only at the head of this market of 102 because of the booking of William Buick.

The only three-year-old to contest this race in the last three years was a winner (last term), and all looks in place for the overpriced Room Service to score. 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet

15:40 Pontefract - Back Room Service

SBK5/1

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) AUG 1st

2024 P/L = +76.04 ROI 12.81%

BSP P/L = +62.9 ROI 10.60%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +4

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

