No. 2 (8) Harappan (Usa) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

After a decidedly terrible July and August, it was good to hit a bit of form at the weekend with the advised 14/115.00 Great St Wilfrid winner in the ante-post column, plus a couple of Owen Burrows youngsters and yesterday's 8.95 BSP winner Panning For Gold. Hopefully we can kick on a bit now.

To paint Monday's racing as manna from heaven would be far removed from the truth, so it's going small with an opening bet in a poor Catterick Restricted Novice.

This won't take much winning, and the fact it's a race for young horses over 1m4f means the trip might find a few out.

We shouldn't have any worries on that front with Harappan, who won over the trip at Wolverhampton and saw out the distance very strongly.

He's an interesting horse for Iain Jardine, as connections paid 150k for him after finishing third earlier in the summer over Newcastle.

Harappan travelled like the best horse in that race in the north east, and from a BSP of 120119/1 that day, he hit 4/14.80 in-running against a Godolphin odds-on favourite.

It's not much of a price at Evens, but I would have him nearer 4/61.65 and will not be surprised if he shortens, as those with form are rated 64, 68 and 73 - which is hardly the stuff of the legends.

I am hoping Harappan can turn out to be a decent stayer.

No. 1 Farouk De Cheneau (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 137

We're playing at the top end of the market again for the second selection, and while it's a dreadfully dull couple of selections for Monday in terms of price, the bang in-form Farouk De Cheneau could be a cut above his rivals at 13/82.62.

Anthony Honeyball's chaser is currently rated 137, and could be worth a bit more considering he has absolutely bolted up in two of this last three starts by double digits.

He stepped up to 3m2f at Newton Abbot last time from 2m5f previously, and his sharp and cute jumping will stand him in good stead as he seems to enjoy these sharper, summer tracks.

Newton Abbot wasn't a great race as the favourite Landen Calling struggled, but I'd give a bit of credit to Farouk De Cheneau as his jumping will put a few under pressure.

The stamina now opens up a few avenues, and you could argue the 6lb rise for a 16L win last time is lenient.

He produced a fine jump at the last for one of his wins, and tactically he is pretty versatile, but he did make the running at Fontwell and is fine on good ground.

His 3-3 record since joining Honeyball can go 4-4 today.

