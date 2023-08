Course experience can count at Brighton

Building to a bigger performance

And is Firmly on the upgrade

No. 1 (3) Cobalt Blue (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

There's very little that piques my betting interest on Monday, and it feels a little bit like the calm before the impending York storm, but over at Brighton Cobalt Blue - 7/42.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks to have found a winnable opportunity having improved with each outing in recent starts.

He shaped well in a better race than this in a Class 4 handicap 12 days ago when finishing out his race with running left, having been given plenty to do from the rear of the field and only being narrowly denied by one on the sharp end of the pace by a neck. The winner and third have run well at Brighton on previous visits, so the form looks solid.

Today he is back into a Maiden, and returning to this venue could be a recipe for success for Roger Varian after his runner has now shown a liking for undulating tracks (narrowly beaten in both visits to Epsom).

This venue is a tricky place for horses to come, so the fact that he seemed to handle this course so well last time will give him a significant edge over his rivals.

He is 0-9, but some of his form in defeat is useful, and he must have had an issue earlier on in the year, having made his seasonal return at Newmarket and then absent for 60 days. Still, he seems to be over that on the evidence of his latest run and is building towards a bigger performance.

Cobalt Blue arrives with less to prove than a few of these. Fly Zone is an obvious danger but has been off for 88 days, and connections persist with Maiden company rather than opting for a handicap, likely because his opening rating of 81 is stiff enough.

Rapallo is a complete unknown, and it will be interesting to see what the market thinks of him, while Paternoster Square might find this track a little tricky, given his size.

This looks like a good spot for Cobalt Blue but back him no shorter than 11/102.08.