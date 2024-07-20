Horse Racing Tips: Elite Status out to justify Burke belief in Newbury Saturday double
Newbury - 14:25: Back Kyle Of Lochalsh
Hollie Doyle renews her partnership with Hughie Morrison's Kyle Of Lochalsh, and as one of my selections in the Antepost column earlier this week, nothing has altered my thinking here with the progressive stayer.
Doyle was on board when winning on Kyle Of Lochalsh last term at Newbury over 1m6f, and the rider has superb record when riding for the stable with 2-5 at 40% and placed at 60%. Her record on the horse also is not shabby with a first and a third from the two rides.
Kyle Of Lochalsh ran a fine race at Royal Ascot over 2m4f in the Ascot Stakes. Pledgeofallegiance was a taking winner, but the selection was staying on well on very fast ground.
He absolutely hosed up previously at Salisbury in testing conditions, and considering Morrison was worried about the soft ground there, that performance has opened up plenty of options for him.
The 4yo is a strong stayer over 1m6f and I am looking forward to seeing over today's trip, and off a 2lb higher mark from Ascot to 97, rates one of my best bets this weekend.
Newbury - 15:00: Back Elite Status
With the sprinting division crying out for a new player in the dimmed ranks, Elite Status is the latest up-and-comer to be handed the baton for the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes.
A price of 5/23.50 makes him not too far behind Regional (who missed the July Cup), but he was so impressive at the track when winning the Listed Carnavon Stakes last time, he's a sprinter that could, and I stress could, climb further in these ranks.
He broke the course record last time and considering he ticked the Newbury box, and ran in top company as a juvenile against the likes of Vandeek, he does have some classy form already.
I have taken the view that Vandeek hasn't trained on from his stellar campaign last time, but Elite Status has the look of a sprinter who has, as he is a big strong, broad type.
He looked superb in last year's National Stakes at Sandown and his trainer Karl Burke has always maintained he's a Group horse. It's over to Elite Status to shake up this division today.
