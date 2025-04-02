Horse Racing Tips: Dojin could be well ahead of her mark in Wednesday Southwell double
Alan Dudman likes the look of a handicap debutante on Southwell's Wednesday card and is part of his latest Sportsbook double...
-
Oldroyd mare has strong claims to back up her latest win
-
Second selection looks very well treated for her handicap debut
-
Alan Dudman has two tips at Southwell for a Wednesday 12/113.00 double
-
Southwell - 18:00: Back Margot Robbie @ 16/54.20
Margot Robbie
- J: P. J. McDonald
- T: Geoff Oldroyd
- F: 036/4-21
Margot Robbie has looked a better horse over 7f with the application of cheekpieces and I'd rather side with Geoff Oldroyd's five-year-old mare than the favourite Fifty Sent.
Fifty Sent has had three good chances to win of late but has spurned each opportunity trading in-running with losses at 1.192/11, 2.021/1 and 1.68/13. In his 17 runs on the All-Weather he has just the one victory and six thirds, and I'd have Margot Robbie in as the favourite here.
The selection finished second when upped to 7f at Southwell in February off a 403-day lay-off and made no mistake to score at Newcastle last time over the same trip.
Granted, the win at Newcastle wasn't a particularly strong race, but the pace was sound with a finishing speed of 98% and she travelled into the final couple of furlongs like the best horse.
Her sectionals back up a strong finishing effort and it was good to see a race run at a proper gallop at Newcastle rather than just noodling around and getting in each other's way.
In this low grade marks from 47 up to 52 don't mean an awful lot as it's still basement level and she is the one who should find a bit more improvement for a yard that have sent out four runners since the start of March and two have won.
Southwell - 18:30: Back Dojin @ 9/43.25
Dojin
- J: Ben Sanderson
- T: S. P. C. Woods
- F: 3-1
A small field three-year-old Fillies' Handicap at 18:30 contains all winners bar the favourite Bintabuha, but Dojin looks the most interesting for her handicap bow.
Her run on debut was a good effort in December when finishing third to Michael Bell's Rajeko, who is now rated 100 and recently finished second in Lingfield's Spring Cup. The second Port Light from the same race has since bolted up in a Chelmsford race from 94 by five lengths.
It looks a strong piece of form for this time of year.
Dojin's 50/151.00 third in that first run was no fluke either as she backed up the performance to win a novice over Southwell's 1m3f just two-and-a-half weeks ago.
That was impressive to the eye as the Godolphin runner Romantic Opera at 4/91.44 looked in trouble down in the straight and none travelled better than Dojin who breezed past horses with more experience to come near side and recorded the quickest sectional at the penultimate furlong.
With a small field, it might be replica in terms of pace from her CD win but a handicap mark of 74 judged on her debut looks very lenient and for good measure, Ben Sanderson claims 3lb and keeps the ride.
March winners at BSP:
Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7
Westmorian 3.46
Reginald Charles 2.04
Old Cowboy (place) 3.17
Green Team 3.23
Ash Wednesday 3.95
Midnightattheoasis 5.00
Kitaro Kich 11.73
City Of Delight 11.5
Recommended bets
