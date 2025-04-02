Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Dojin could be well ahead of her mark in Wednesday Southwell double

Southwell Racecourse
Alan picks out two races this evening at Southwell

Alan Dudman likes the look of a handicap debutante on Southwell's Wednesday card and is part of his latest Sportsbook double...

Southwell - 18:00: Back Margot Robbie @ 16/54.20


Margot Robbie has looked a better horse over 7f with the application of cheekpieces and I'd rather side with Geoff Oldroyd's five-year-old mare than the favourite Fifty Sent.

Fifty Sent has had three good chances to win of late but has spurned each opportunity trading in-running with losses at 1.192/11, 2.021/1 and 1.68/13. In his 17 runs on the All-Weather he has just the one victory and six thirds, and I'd have Margot Robbie in as the favourite here.

The selection finished second when upped to 7f at Southwell in February off a 403-day lay-off and made no mistake to score at Newcastle last time over the same trip.

Granted, the win at Newcastle wasn't a particularly strong race, but the pace was sound with a finishing speed of 98% and she travelled into the final couple of furlongs like the best horse.

Her sectionals back up a strong finishing effort and it was good to see a race run at a proper gallop at Newcastle rather than just noodling around and getting in each other's way.

In this low grade marks from 47 up to 52 don't mean an awful lot as it's still basement level and she is the one who should find a bit more improvement for a yard that have sent out four runners since the start of March and two have won.

Recommended Bet

Back Margot Robbie in the 18:00 at Southwell

SBK16/5

Southwell - 18:30: Back Dojin @ 9/43.25


A small field three-year-old Fillies' Handicap at 18:30 contains all winners bar the favourite Bintabuha, but Dojin looks the most interesting for her handicap bow.

Her run on debut was a good effort in December when finishing third to Michael Bell's Rajeko, who is now rated 100 and recently finished second in Lingfield's Spring Cup. The second Port Light from the same race has since bolted up in a Chelmsford race from 94 by five lengths.

It looks a strong piece of form for this time of year.

Dojin's 50/151.00 third in that first run was no fluke either as she backed up the performance to win a novice over Southwell's 1m3f just two-and-a-half weeks ago.

That was impressive to the eye as the Godolphin runner Romantic Opera at 4/91.44 looked in trouble down in the straight and none travelled better than Dojin who breezed past horses with more experience to come near side and recorded the quickest sectional at the penultimate furlong.

With a small field, it might be replica in terms of pace from her CD win but a handicap mark of 74 judged on her debut looks very lenient and for good measure, Ben Sanderson claims 3lb and keeps the ride.

Recommended Bet

Back Dojin in the 18:30 at Southwell

SBK9/4
Recommended Bet

Back Wednesday's double at Southwell in one click here

SBK12/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7
Westmorian 3.46
Reginald Charles 2.04
Old Cowboy (place) 3.17
Green Team 3.23
Ash Wednesday 3.95
Midnightattheoasis 5.00
Kitaro Kich 11.73
City Of Delight 11.5

Now read Alan Dudman's preview for the Grand National with three tips here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Grand National Festival 2025 Ultimate Guide
Grand National Tips

Grand National Tips 2025: Katie Midwinter's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3-4-5 prediction for the big one

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter
Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday from 6/1 to 50/1

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cheltenham faller to bounce back at Ludlow

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Dojin could be well ahead of her mark in Wednesday Southwell double

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 1 Tips

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Lattam is a Lincoln winner

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

A Red Letter Day

  • Editor