Horse Racing Tips: Back two Curragh sprinters for a Saturday 22/1 double

Moore confident of Storm's chances

Winner from 12 months ago can score in 5f Handicap

Alan Dudman has a Curragh double for Saturday

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Saturday Ryan Moore Superboost

The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has six rides across the card but his best chance on the day looks to be on the odds-on favourite in the 16:35.

If you fancy Whistlejacket to win the 16:35 at the Curragh you can now back him at the Superboosted price of 6/52.20 from 5/61.84!

Recommended Bet Back Whistlejacket in the 16:35 Curragh WAS 5/6 NOW SBK 6/5

Listen to Racing Only Bettor Saturday Tips...

Ryan Moore likes the draw for Electric Storm today in the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes and in his latest Betfair Blog has said: "She is an improving filly with very few miles on the clock and I think the Curragh should suit her. It's a competitive race and a whole host of horses have chances, but my filly should go well from a good draw."

I do like her chances here, especially as British runners do so well in Irish sprints and she ran a fine race in France last time with a close second at Deauville in Group 3 company - her first go at that level.

She's improving no doubt, and as a lightly-raced 4yo might be able to aim a little higher with a good performance today.

From her three starts on turf thus far she has raced on soft, good to soft and good and has acted on all three, although as a Night Of Thunder, the good ground today should be just about perfect.

The Curragh could also suit her as Moore said, and her trainer James Tate has said previously she has speed for five but will stay seven furlongs, but six could be her best trip.

Recommended Bet Back Electric Storm in the 15:25 Curragh SBK 7/2

Little Queenie has been a non-runner on a couple of occasions, and she'll need the ground to stay good for a chance to win the 5f Handicap again after claiming the prize 12 months ago.

She won from 78 last year from stall nine, and she's in the same draw again for the repeat.

The stiff 5f at this track really suits her and she often runs well at the Curragh in big fields, indeed she finished second in a Premier Handicap in May here from 87 - a fine effort that day and that race looks stronger than today's field.

She's tough and hardy and can lead or take a lead, and with her liking for the Curragh can give us a good run.

Recommended Bet Back Little Queenie in the 16:00 Curragh SBK 4/1