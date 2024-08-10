Ryan Moore Saturday Curragh Rides: Whistlejacket to take all the beating in Group 1 Phoenix Stakes

Ryan Moore has six rides at The Curragh on Saturday

Whistlejacket the one to beat in Group 1 Phoenix Stakes

Moore gives insight on other horses from the Ballydoyle yard

The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has six rides across the card but his best chance on the day looks to be on the odds-on favourite in the 16:35.

We have two in here and I ride Delacroix. He ran a really nice race when second to Green Impact at Leopardstown last month. The winner had the benefit of a run, and all things considered my lad ran well despite showing greenness. That was over a 1m, but I think the drop back to 7f here will suit and he should come forward for the Leopardstown run.

Like Delacroix, our second runner, Acapulco Bay, is a son of Dubawi. He works well at home and should run a solid race.

Again, we are double handed here, and I ride Ides Of March. He was favourite last time out at the Curragh but was beaten into third by his stable companion, The Lion In Winter. He looks a lovely prospect and the runner up that day, Currawood, is a nice horse of Paddy Twomey's. Ides Of March will be suited by the drop back to 6f and with decent form in the book will go well.

Is the second of our two runners and should come on for his run in a strong Curragh maiden won by Henri Matisse. He runs in blinkers for the first time here.

We are doubly represented in this fillies juvenile race and I'm on a the very well-bred daughter of Dubawi out of that wonderful mare, Magical. Ballet Slipper ran very well when third to Ger Lyons Frankel filly, Red Letter, over this course and distance in July. That's pretty smart form and ties in with our Frankel filly, Lake Victoria, who runs in the 'Sweet Solera' at Newmarket on the same day. This conditions race looks a good opportunity for a promising filly.

Our second runner, Tea Rose, is another daughter of Frankel. She works well at home and should run a sound race.

I though we were a shade unfortunate not to win when I rode her for the first time in Deauville last month and just got pegged back close home by Shouldvebeenaring. She is an improving filly with very few miles on the clock and I think the Curragh should suit her. It's a competitive race and a whole host of horses have chances, but my filly should go well from a good draw.

He appreciated the step back up to 6f in the July Stakes last month and it was nice to see the form of that race being boosted with the third, Aomori City, winning the Vintage stakes at Goodwood and the second, Billboard Star, ran well in the Richmond at the same track. You have to respect Ger Lyon's filly, Babouche, who's two for two, but despite showing greenness in Newmarket my lad won well and he sets the standard here.

Won her maiden over this course and distance and has plenty of experience at this stage with 5 runs under her belt. She has ran some lovely races in defeat, in good company, and will run well.

Showed some promise as a two-year-old and has some decent runs in defeat. Most notably when beaten just over 8l by Diego Velazquez in a G2 on Irish Champions Weekend over a mile. 7f would appear to be his trip and while he hasn't managed to get his head in front this term he comes here with a chance in an open looking handicap.

Timeform Verdict

Whistlejacket - 16:35 Curragh

Ryan Moore won the Phoenix Stakes a couple of years ago on Little Big Bear and he has strong claims again this year aboard the 2022 champion juvenile's brother Whistlejacket.

Unlike Little Big Bear, Whistlejacket was unable to reward short-price favouritism at Royal Ascot but he bounced back from an underwhelming effort in the Norfolk Stakes to run out a ready winner of the July Stakes at Newmarket, pulling away in the final furlong to score by a length and three-quarters.

That is just about the best form on offer - he's 1 lb clear of stablemate Heavens Gate on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and he remains open to further improvement (still has the Timeform 'p') so he stands out as the one to beat.