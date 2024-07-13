Horse Racing Tips: Back Ascot duo Maghlaak and Bolster for Saturday double

Rain needed for Bolster's chances in Summer Mile

Ryan rides the 7/24.50 favourite Qirat in the 14:50 at Newmarket this afternoon, and with the 3yo finishing in the frame in four of his five career starts to date he is a strong contender to be at least placed again today.

He was initially put in at 1/21.50 to finish in the top four but the Betfair Sportsbook have kindly super-boosted his price to 4/51.80 to be in the first four. To place the bet you can click on the price in the below banner to go directly to a pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Qirat to finish Top 4 in the 14:50 at Newmarket SBK 4/5

It was good to see Fairbanks storm to a win yesterday for the column, a horse I've followed for a while, although I couldn't believe the price he went off at - he was hammered in the betting from 7/24.50 into 15/82.88 but at least he delivered.

Quality is everywhere you look on Super Saturday, and Bolster was one I put up in the antepost column for the John Smith's Cup - as on Monday had two entries, and Karl Burke has decided that the Summer Mile Group 2 race will be the best and most suitable option, and I cannot let him go unbacked.

Bolster had been supported from 10s into 17/29.50, and we do need the rain to come to give him the best chance. I'd be gutted if they pull him out, as it was officially good at the time of writing this morning, but rain is forecast. We can hope.

He finished fourth in Group 3 International Stakes at the Curragh last time and was no match for a very promising colt in the shape of Jan Breughel. That was over 1m2f, and I cannot say he didn't stay, but he lacked a finishing effort.

Bolster is best when dominating and making the running, something he couldn't do at the Curragh, and in this field he has a couple of prominent racers in opposition, but he could get his easy lead here. Dropping down from 1m2f to 1m should see him ridden that way and he has more than enough pace to drop down in distance.

Quddwah is in as the 6/42.50 favourite, and that's tight, but a lot of the Crisford runners are going to be backed now the stable have hit top form.

Recommended Bet Back Bolster SBK 9/1

A new trip beckons for Maghlaak today, and while weak in the market out to 11/112.00 this morning, I give him a better chance than his price and he's certainly worth a shot at the new distance.

He was beaten 8L in the Redcar Zetland Gold Cup last time, a race where not a lot went right early on. It was a messy beginning, and he was forced out wide for a scrap into the bend and was shuffled back.

A win at Goodwood earlier this season came over 1m2f and was his first start after a lay-off as he only raced twice in 2023 and was gelded after his final run of last term.

Blinkers are on for the first time today and with not many miles on the clock, there's some scope with him to move forward with this term.

Maghlaak is another that could do with a bit of rain today too.

Recommended Bet Back Maghlaak SBK 11/1