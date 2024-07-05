Horse Racing Tips: Back a northern Friday double with Jardine and Nicholls

Tabti keeps ride off top weight at Haydock

Elemental Eye has failed to win a race from his seven starts to date, but he has the look of a horse who has improved for an increased trip, and the 1m2f tonight at Haydock could be the start of better things.

In four juvenile runs last year he performed well in a 0-90 Nursery Handicap at Ayr, and while a bit awkward in that race with a slow start and tendency to hang, finishing second was his best run in 2023.

He was gelded soon after and this term he has flitted between 7f and 1m2f, and he was much better last time when finishing as a runner-up at Musselburgh.

Once again he missed the break, so that's the caveat with him, but at the speedy Musselburgh, he didn't quite have the necessary speed to deal with the sprint - especially coming from off the pace.

Mohammed Tabti rode him for the first time on that occasion, and he should be getting a few more rides with Iain Jardine now he's made the switch up to Scotland and he can claim 5lb again off top weight. I see him staying well here.

Recommended Bet Back Elemental Eye SBK 9/2

Tees George was a little bit bigger on the Sportsbook before 9am this morning, and the 11/43.75 and slightly larger prices had gone - as he was cut into 5/23.50 and in as the joint favourite.

The 20:20 looks a close race in terms of the top three in the betting, but Tees George has gone close in his previous two runs, and while very limited, should be able to win a race of this nature off his lowly mark.

He finished second at Newcastle last time and did best of the horses held up - where as the winner was able to dictate and make all.

It's a fairly straightforward selection based on that run, as he stays 1m well.

Recommended Bet Back Tees George SBK 5/2