Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Back a northern Friday double with Jardine and Nicholls

Beverley Racecourse
The final leg of Alan's double runs at Beverley this evening

Alan Dudman has tips for Friday at Haydock and Beverley in his latest Betfair Sportsbook multiple...

Haydock - 18:08: Back Elemental Eye

Elemental Eye has failed to win a race from his seven starts to date, but he has the look of a horse who has improved for an increased trip, and the 1m2f tonight at Haydock could be the start of better things.

In four juvenile runs last year he performed well in a 0-90 Nursery Handicap at Ayr, and while a bit awkward in that race with a slow start and tendency to hang, finishing second was his best run in 2023.

He was gelded soon after and this term he has flitted between 7f and 1m2f, and he was much better last time when finishing as a runner-up at Musselburgh.

Once again he missed the break, so that's the caveat with him, but at the speedy Musselburgh, he didn't quite have the necessary speed to deal with the sprint - especially coming from off the pace.

Mohammed Tabti rode him for the first time on that occasion, and he should be getting a few more rides with Iain Jardine now he's made the switch up to Scotland and he can claim 5lb again off top weight. I see him staying well here.

Recommended Bet

Back Elemental Eye

SBK9/2

Beverley - 20:20: Back Tees George

Tees George was a little bit bigger on the Sportsbook before 9am this morning, and the 11/43.75 and slightly larger prices had gone - as he was cut into 5/23.50 and in as the joint favourite.

The 20:20 looks a close race in terms of the top three in the betting, but Tees George has gone close in his previous two runs, and while very limited, should be able to win a race of this nature off his lowly mark.

He finished second at Newcastle last time and did best of the horses held up - where as the winner was able to dictate and make all.

It's a fairly straightforward selection based on that run, as he stays 1m well.

Recommended Bet

Back Tees George

SBK5/2
Recommended Bet

Back Friday's double in one click here

SBK18/1

Now read Daryl Carter's tips for Friday

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +61.46pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.19pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV

  • James Mackie
Champions Full Gallop: ITV Racing
Horse Racing Tips

Sandown Eclipse Stakes Runner-By-Runner Guide: Troy to stand strong at Sandown

  • Daryl Carter
City Of Troy and Ryan Moore.
Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged pointing attack at Newton Abbot

  • Rhys Williams
Newton Abbot Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sandown Eclipse Stakes Runner-By-Runner Guide: Troy to stand strong at Sandown

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged pointing attack at Newton Abbot

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back a northern Friday double with Jardine and Nicholls

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back a northern Friday double with Jardine and Nicholls

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

''Cicero's Gift is a G1 horse''

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

''There's lots to like about Noble Dynasty''

  • James Mackie

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The audacity of Tony Martin

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Royal Ascot Debrief - "An event like nowhere else''

  • Editor