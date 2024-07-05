Daryl Carter's Tips: Ed can be victorious with Haydock handicap debutant

Class-act Equilateral can score eased in grade

Equilateral - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook -is 3-3 in handicaps, and this is arguably his most straightforward assignment of all, so he gets the vote to bounce back to form under Tom Marquand. I am happy to put a line through his Salisbury run in which he uncharacteristically made the running over a distance he is just 1-9 and hasn't scored over since 2018.

Today's task is much more like it, and he should have won the Group 3 Coral Charge at this meeting on his only visit to Sandown in 2022. It's hard to suggest at the age of nine, he is well handicapped, but he proved as recently as last year that he is a class act when scoring at York off 1lb higher when he carried a big weight to success. Tees Spirit and Graceful Thunder look like the pace setters in this race, and Equilateral will be well-positioned to track that pair and strike.

This race may not be set up as well for last year's winner, Dream Composer, but he is feared the most, and any ease in the going description is a plus. George Boughey has booked William Buick for Graceful Thunder, which suggests she is the pick of his pair.

Recommended Bet 15:05 Sandown - Back Equilateral SBK 9/2

Chaturanga--4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--may have had the run of the race at Newmarket last time but showed a very willing attitude to fight to the line and relished the rising ground. This suggests he has more to offer now his stamina is being drawn out over this ten-furlong distance. He is taken to get the better of Cambria Legend.

The three-year-old only went up 1 lb for his neck second at Newmarket to a likely smart William Haggas horse, who was hit with an eight-pound rise in the handicap, so the selection looks to have gotten away lightly. He may be able to exploit the vulnerability in the stamina of Cambria Legend, who was put in his place at Lingfield.

Both horses arrive on the up, but the selection has the better form, including scoring at Haydock last term when beating useful horses in Nellie Leylax and Gray's Inn, who are both rated in the 90s.

Back the form horse in the race at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Doncaster - Back Chaturanga SBK 4/1

This task is entirely different for Anno Domini, who looked promising at Newbury on the straight course but must now negotiate two bends on a stamina-sapping track. He takes up too much of this market under a penalty.

The preference is for Aegean Sea - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped with promise over course and distance 21 days ago in a Maiden that is likely to produce its fair share of winners and under a better ride would have featured more prominently in the finish. He was hampered inside the first two furlongs when his rider failed to gain a good early position but travelled like the best horse before picking up too late, having been short of room.

The angle here is the booking of Ryan Moore for owners John Magnier and Michael Tabor. The powerful owners are coupled with the Ballydoyle horses, but it has been profitable to back them when they have Moore on for outside trainers - Klondike is a good recent example. The ownership owns the Dam of Aegean Sea.

Still, I expect the selection to know far more this time around, and this is just one of two rides for Ryan Moore today.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:40 Sandown - Back Aegean Sea SBK 5/2

Kylian--5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--needs forgiving a poor effort, but he looks just the type to take to cheekpieces, so he is worth one more chance now that he has dropped into Handicap company for the first time in receipt of weight from his elders.

He lost any chance in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot after a slow start, and he was always behind on the wrong side of the track, so a line is put entirely through that effort. There was encouragement on his seasonal return when beaten just three lengths by Big Evs and he started the season off so well last term that it seems folly not to forgive him for an assignment arguably weaker than anything he has contested to date.

Plenty relies on the new cheekpieces aiding his cause, and they may well do, considering his biggest problem is cocking his head when asked for an effort off the bridle. He is a risky proposition, but the headgear could be the answer.

Back him at 5/16.00 and no shorter.

Recommended Bet 15:50 Doncaster - Back Kylian SBK 5/1

This can go to Vicario--3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who looks very well handicapped based on the balance of her last three runs. She is a potential improver now moved to a sharp seven furlongs.

Ed Walker's filly was narrowly touched off by Rolica at Newmarket when caught late in the day last time, and they pulled well clear of a useful field. The winner was beaten under four lengths in the 1,000 Guineas next time and is rated 107; the sixth was a next-time-out winner, and the seventh was only narrowly touched off by the smart Friendly Soul on her previous outing.

Her form has abundant evidence to suggest she is a well-treated filly, including her seasonal return and her second to the brilliant Devoted Queen on her final outing as a two-year-old last term - that winner is rated 102 and even better than that rating.

She learned to settle at Newmarket last time, and in the hope that Hector Crouch gets on the front end from stall eight, she will be tough to peg back, granted this less test of stamina. She arrives on the upgrade and gets a hood for the first time, which can help her finish her task.

Everything is in place for a big effort on this handicap debut down into a Class 4 contest.

Back her at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 19:53 Haydock - Back Vicario SBK 3/1

