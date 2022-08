Maghlaak ready to step up again at Kempton

Back Maghlaak @ 2.01/1 in the 14:30 at Kempton

No. 8 (2) Maghlaak SBK 4/6 EXC 1.78 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

A decent run out from Magnetic North for yesterday's column, finishing second at 10/1, although another runner-up selection hitting odds-on in-running at 1.392/5 was the latest in a long list.

We're playing at the top end of the market for Tuesday and nothing so fancy in terms of price with Maghlaak, but he looks a winner in waiting following a highly encouraging third on debut at Kempton in a time that was quicker than the first division that day.

The 3yo is a son of Classic winner Ghanaati - who incidentally won at Kempton too, and he ran nicely behind two potentially exciting horses recently. In particular the winner, who is supremely bred half-brother to Logician in Okeechobee.

He came form a little further back than the first two, but travelled well enough until the Okeechobee slipped away. He wasn't given a hard race at all, and the improvement is obvious from a good draw in 2.

Charlie Hills' best strike-rate is with his 3yos on the AW at 25%.

Tate can ready one first time up at Wolverhampton

Back Special Forces @ 3.55/2 in the 18:35 at Wolverhampton

No. 4 (8) Special Forces SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

The favourite Proud Fairy is only rated 66 and looks beatable as one of the favourites for the 18:35 Novice Stakes while Hezmie's shock win at Newcastle may be a fluke looking at the time figure.

The one of interest is the James Tate newcomer Special Forces, who is by Holy Roman Emperor and a dam who is related to Group 1 winner Invincible Spirit.

Tate has shown he can ready a debutant off the shelf, notably with Behind The Scenes five days ago winning a 2yo race at a big price at Kempton and he's 4-5 with his juveniles on the AW this season. Special Forces is a year older, and despite the belated debut, I am happy to take a chance considering the opposition.

