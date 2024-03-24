Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Roach has the ammo for a Sunday Donny double

Step up in trip looks a big plus for first tip

No. 2 (6) Timeless Charm (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 86

David Egan struck yesterday in the Amo colours with a big price winner in the Lincoln yesterday and Timeless Charm lines up in the same said livery here and surely has to be one to keep onside given her lightly-raced profile.

The same comments can apply to most horses in this, though, but the 3yo handicap with a 4/15.00 price on Timeless Charm surprised me as I thought she would be a little shorter.

Her debut win at Kempton in November was as striking as her looks - she scored by 6L, on the speed, and floated around without ever looking like a loser. Her final two sectionals in the closing stages over 1m were her strongest two with 11.5 and 11.7 closing furlongs.

She was turned over at a very short price on her following start at Wolverhampton, but she hung there and almost hit the rail. While finishing second under a penalty is no disaster, she was green and she's been off since.

It could have been a case that the track was sharp enough considering she is a daughter of Nathaniel, and her dam was a 1m4f horse too.

Indeed, with her going up to 1m2f today, that's a huge plus on pedigree as she's bred for this sort of test.

Back Timeless Charm @ 4/15.00 Bet here

No. 10 (9) Roach Power (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 83

Some good handicaps today at Donny to look forward to tackling, and the 0-95 over 6f will seem more like 7f in the ground and the big field, and Roach Power bids for the belated hat-trick and is the one to back.

He beat (and slammed) one of his rivals Knebworth in testing ground at Haydock last September to sign off for the year, and really excelled in the awful conditions there.

The selection had previously scored at Thirsk in lowly company, but again that was in soft, and it was over 7f.

With stamina and ground conditions very much in his favour, he is a player in a tougher race and his trainer Tim Easterby has opted for the tongue-tie on today.

Back Roach Power @ 11/26.50 Bet here