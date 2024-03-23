Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 NAP Zanndabad to finally break his duck at Ascot

- Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland
Daryl Carter struck with 10/111.00, 5/16.00 and 1/12.00 winners on Saturday and looks to Ascot on Sunday for two selections, with his NAP a 9/43.25 chance...
Zanndabad can get the job done back in Maiden company at Ascot
Frustrating Frere D'Armes gifted a golden opportunity
Two bets have good chances
- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 131
It will be another watching brief at Doncaster this afternoon, where there is some good action for flat fans to get stuck into. However, I am keeping my powder dry now and looking to Ascot for two bets.
13:35 Ascot - Back Zanndabad @ 9/43.25 2pt
Zanndabad - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - caught the eye multiple times last term in four hurdle starts with fast-finishing rattles. It was the same at Musselburgh in the Scottish County Hurdle when he was last seen in February, and a repeat of that form is good enough here into Maiden company.
The five-year-old will be far better suited to this stiffer test than the tight track at Musselburgh, and moving back into a maiden contest on good ground and tackling calmer waters should see him in the best light while the slight move up in distance is also a positive for this 95-rated former flat performer.
In this company, one suspects he won't be given such a drastic hold-up ride as he was at Musselburgh - although one suspects he minded a handicap mark, having seen support before being withdrawn due to the soft going in the Coral Cup.
Still, he will need to pay close attention to Vincenzo, but with Sean Bown in the plate, he can deservingly get off the mark over hurdles.
15:20 Ascot - Back Frere D'Armes @ BSP 1pt
Later on the Ascot card, Frere D'Armes is another that can gain a well-deserved victory, turned out quickly on the back of his Cheltenham flop (ground) in the Grand Annual.
He was lined up for that race along with the winner and stablemate Unexpected Party. Still, these are far calmer waters than he is used to contesting, and Harry Skelton has a fine opportunity at a track where he has form figures of reading 22 outside of his reappearance.
The drying good ground and the return to a right-handed track are in his favour. Add in the drop in grade, and he is very hard to ignore off of a very workable mark of 131.
There's little doubt he is a frustrating sort. Still, on a going day, he should prove far too good for these rivals in what is effectively a 0-134 rather than the advertised 0-145, and the top weight, while well handicapped and talented on his day, is returning from an absence and can be vulnerable in the jumping department.
Still, Thelasthighking is feared the most, but it would be very disappointing if the selection could not finally get the job done here.
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st
2024 P/L = +8.86 ROI 5.95%
BSP P/L = -22.3 ROI -14.96%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +8
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
