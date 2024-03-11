Supreme Novices' Hurdle: Timeform's expert verdict

Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

13:30 Cheltenham, Tuesday

Live on ITV

1. Asian Master (Willie Mullins / Mr Thomas Costello)

Former point winner who looked a useful prospect on his first run for new stable after eight months off when winning a 15-runner maiden at Thurles on his hurdling debut in December. Jumped soundly when following up at Navan subsequently but the yard seemingly has stronger claims elsewhere.

2. Favour And Fortune (Alan King/ Tom Cannon)

Dual bumper winner who had no problem landing the odds on his first two starts over hurdles and took another step forward when runner-up in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day. Ran to a similar level in defeat in a small-field listed event at Exeter since (didn't jump as well) but more needed back up in class.

3. Firefox (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Kennedy)

Useful, three-time bumper winner who impressed on all fronts when making all to beat Ballyburn by two and a half lengths back over hurdles in a two-mile maiden at Fairyhouse in December. Had winning streak ended without obvious excuses up in grade in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novices' Hurdle at Naas over two and a half miles but it's still early days as a hurdler and the return to two miles could suit.

4. Gold Dancer (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

French recruit who won a four-year-old event at Compiegne over two and a quarter miles in May. Bought for €250,000 afterwards but was well held starting out for top connections in the face of a stiff task behind Ballyburn in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown last month and this isn't any easier.

5. Jeriko du Reponet (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Was successful on his only start in points and has won all three starts over hurdles in the manner of a smart prospect, including when responding well to see off a subsequent winner in the Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster last time. Obvious concerns about the form of shis table but has considerably more to offer now taking on better opposition.

6. Kings Hill (Paul John Gilligan/ Jack Gilligan)

Didn't need to improve to get off the mark at the third time of asking in a 12-runner maiden at Thurles last month, pushed out to score by three and a quarter lengths. This is a whole different ball game and will almost certainly be outclassed.

7. Mistergif (Willie Mullins/ Daryl Jacob)

Showed just fair form in a couple of outings over hurdles in France (0/9 on the Flat too), but looked a totally different proposition starting out for new connections after 11 months off when making all in impressive fashion in a two-mile maiden at Limerick. The opposition was nothing to write home about, but he looks sure to go on to better things. Hood fitted for the first time.

8. Mystical Power (Willie Mullins/ Mark Walsh)

Out of top-class hurdler Annie Power and has looked a very good prospect in three runs so far, showing a striking turn of foot to maintain his unbeaten record in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle at Punchestown in January, that race traditionally a good guide to this. More to come and needs taking very seriously. Hood on for the first time, too.

9. Slade Steel (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Point/bumper winner who has made a promising start over hurdles, digging deep to land a two-and-a-half mile Grade 2 at Navan in December. Found only the potentially exceptional Ballyburn too good back at two miles in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown last time and is open to further improvement. One to take very seriously with the soft ground here likely to make it enough of a test of stamina.

10. Supersundae (Willie Mullins/ Mr Patrick Mullins)

Improved on debut form when second of 14 in fa our-year-old event at Compiegne in April 2023. Has since joined Willie Mullins but faces a mighty task after 11 months off.

11. Tellherthename (Ben Pauling/ Kielan Woods)

Promising five-year-old for an in-form yard who was back to looking the bright prospect he had on his first two starts when landing a six-runner novice at Huntingdon in January, still sprinting passing the line. Remains capable of better and well worth another chance at this level.

12. Tullyhill (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Smart bumper performer who was second to A Dream To Share at the Punchestown Festival last April. Turned over at short odds on hurdle debut but most progressive since, jumping better than previously when following up his Naas maiden win in dominant fashion in eight-runner listed event at Punchestown last month. Better still to come now up in grade.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

SLADE STEEL may have lost his unbeaten record over hurdles at Leopardstown last month, but he bumped into a potentially exceptional novice in Ballyburn (short-priced favourite for the Gallagher) and is fancied to give that form a major boost by taking the curtain raiser. Tullyhill booked his spot for this with a dominant display at Punchestown and, with the timefigure supporting the performance, he requires the utmost respect, while his stablemates Mystical Power and Mistergif add further spice.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Slade Steel

2. Tullyhill

3. Mystical Power

