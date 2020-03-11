To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy Cheltenham Day 3 Runners Preview: Itchy Feet in fantastic form ahead of Festival test

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Will Olly's runners be in contention on Thursday?
It's day three of the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles two runners at Prestbury Park...

"I've fitted him with a set of cheekpieces to help him travel and hold his position."

Itchy Feet in great form at home ahead of Marsh

Marsh Novices' Chase 13:30 - Itchy Feet

I had a hurdle campaign in mind for Itchy Feet at the start of the season with the idea of going down the Champion Hurdle route.

It didn't work out when he underperformed first time at Kempton in October when there was a cloud over my horses. We then decided to step him up in trip and go over fences.

The extra trip has been the making of him, he put in a great round of jumping at Leicester at the backend of December. He didn't beat much but did it in a classy fashion in very soft ground.

We then worked back from the Scilly Isles at Sandown when was ridden with restraint and patience under a cool Gavin Sheehan. He travelled and jumped well and eventually drew clear winning both myself, and Kate and Andrew Brooks, a first Grade 1.

He is in fantastic form at home, having had a racecourse gallop and school at Huntingdon with stable-mate Brewin'upastorm last week. His course form is strong having finished third in last year's Supreme, and he is another one of my horses who is versatile on ground.

I thought at the start of the week that he was my best chance on paper at Cheltenham and I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race.

Yard favourite has each way chance

The Pertemps Network Final 14:10 - Skandiburg

Skandiburg is a yard favourite, he's a very consistent horse, winning five races from ten starts. All he's done this year is improved. He started the season finishing second at Market Rasen off 124, and after wins at Aintree and Cheltenham, he's now off 139.

The Pertemps is often won by a well handicapped horse that has been targeted at the race for some time but Skandiburg is only 6 and still has the potential to keep improving.

He has a lovely way of racing for a 3-mile hurdler, he races behind the bridle and saves his best effort for the finish. I've fitted him with a set of cheekpieces to help him travel and hold his position.

He has a lovely racing weight of 10st 9lbs and Gavin Sheehan gets a real tune out of him.

I couldn't be any happier with his preparation going into this race, I've purposely kept him fresh and if he's able to hold his position early, I think he has a real good each way chance.

Olly Murphy,

