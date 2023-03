Friday's Lucky 15 pays over £10k for a £1 stake

The accumulator alone pays 6,459/1

Tips in the first four races from 4/1 up to 16/1

What is a Lucky 15?

One of the most popular bets among casual bettors, a Lucky 15 is a wager that consists of four selections, resulting in 15 bets being placed all on one betslip.

The bet contains:

- 4 x Singles

- 6 x Doubles

- 4 x Trebles

- 1 x Accumulator

This means that whatever your stake is, you need to multiply it by 15 to get your total stake, ie, a £1 Lucky 15 would cost you £15 in total, a 50p Lucky 15 comes to £7.50.

But for a small outlay, your rewards can be huge.

You will win some money even if you have just one winner, and landing two winners often results in a very profitable bet, but collecting on three or four winners can mean big payouts.

Cheltenham Day 4 Lucky 15

On betting.betfair you will find tips from our expert tipsters, such as Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake among others, and their best bets for day four of the Cheltenham Festival are already online.

So, instead of doing the work ourselves, we've taken four selections from our expert tipsters to include in our Lucky 15 for Friday.

Our final day selections are priced at between 4/1 and 16/1, meaning just one winner will see you profit should it be the bigger price of the four. But even if the two shortest-price tips both win, then you will almost quadruple your total outlay.

If all four selectios win, then you will collect over £10k for a £1 bet (total stake of £15).

Selection #1 - Gala Marceau (13:30) @ 4/1

Kevin Blake says: "There is no doubt that Lossiemouth suffered a range of interference and was unquestionably better than the bare result suggests, but it shouldn't be overlooked just how well Gala Marceau won the race.

"She pulled notably hard, but jumped slickly and travelled powerfully to the front at the second-last flight before putting the race away without too much fuss. For all the trouble that Lossiemouth met, she never seriously threatened to catch Gala Marceau."

Selection #2 - Pied Piper (14:10) @ 16/1

Kevin Blake says: "While he has a lot of weight to carry, the main appeal with him is that he has always appealed as being one that will thrive in a strongly-run race with plenty of cover available to him, a scenario that he has yet to meet.

"The rain that has arrived will hold no fears for him and with Davy Russell's riding style being ideal for this type of race, he is selected to run a big race."

Selection #3 - Hiddenvalley Lake (14:50) @ 17/2

Tony Calvin says: "He is better than he looked at Clonmel last time, having clocked a very good time at Cork previously. He is an attractive win and place bet. The first-time tongue-tie does invite questions, though."

Selection #4 - A Plus Tard (15:30) @ 7/1

Tony Calvin says: "To put it simply, if A Plus Tard, whose Festival record is something to behold, returns to the form of his unnaturally good 15-length win from Minella Indo in this race last year then he is surely odds-on to win, even allowing for the potential, and the coming force, that is Galopin Des Champs.

Last year's victory earned Henry de Bromhead's star (well the male star) a rating of 180 and that will take some topping here.

