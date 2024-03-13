- Trainer: Dan Skelton
Lucky 15 Tips for Day 3 at Cheltenham: Tipman's 100/1 four-fold for Thursday
For each day of this week's Cheltenham Festival, Tipman Tips provide a Lucky 15, with Thurday's four selections coming to combined odds of [100/1]
Tipman Tips provide an E/W Lucky 15 for Thursday
Four selections come to combined odds of 100/1
13:30 Turners Novice Chase - Grey Dawning
We have an unusual occurrence in the Turners with two UK horses at the head of the market and they do look to be the best two. I expect Ginnys Destiny to make the running but Grey Dawning is a better horse for me and has some notable wins since switching to chasing. He was beaten by Ginnys Destiny a few starts back here but Grey Dawning is going to reverse that form over a longer trip here. Probably goes off shorter on the day.
14:10 Pertemps Handicap Hurdle - Cuthbert Dibble
The Pertemps Handicap always produces drama. Cuthbert Dibble ticks plenty of boxes and has hardly put a foot wrong so far. He has been talked up by owners and trainers and they're very confident of a big run. He's a game consistent horse who's definitely going to get the three miles and as a six-year-old he's open to plenty of improvement.
14:50 Ryan Air Chase - Capodanno
This could be set up for a closer as there looks to be decent pace on with Stage Star and Ahoy Senor. Capodanno is the one that fits the bill and was impressive when winning here in January beating a festival winner last year in The Real Whacker. Capodanno and travelled very well into the race before extending away over the last. He's still a decent price and I expect him to get a lot shorter by Thursday with the Mullins factor.
16:50 Novice Hurdle - BrighterDaysAhead
Brighterdaysahead is the selection here and should take all the beating. Gordon Elliot has said she's the best horse he has at the moment and she has been nothing but impressive to date. Loads more scope for further improvement and probably goes off odds-on, on the day.
