Listen to Cheltenham Only Bettor: The Festival betting debrief

Listen to Cheltenham...Only Bettor Festival debrief

As the dust settles on four brilliant days of racing at the Cheltenham Festival, the Cheltenham...Only Bettor team discuss the highs and lows and what they learned.

Daryl Carter enjoyed what one listener called an "awesome tipping week", backing the Gold Cup winner among others, so what were his highlights?

Timeform's Dan Barber discusses his highs and lows and where the organisers should make changes.

Fact To File and Kopek Des Bordes both impressed so what does the future hold for them?

Was this Betfair's best ever Cheltenham Festival?

After a Festival that saw plenty of upsets, Ryan McCue provides the Betfair perspective, explaining what the defeat of Constitution Hill and other big names meant in the markets.

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore rode two winners on day three but there were some who were relieved that she did not make it three with Envoi Allen.

And did the Gold Cup come down to a below par performance from Galopin Des Champs or a storming run from Inothewayurthinkin? How much is there between the pair and where will they go next?

Listen to Cheltenham...Only Bettor for the Festival debrief and find out what the team learned at Prestbury Park last week.

The team also answer questions from listeners about everything from Ballyburn to Benidorm.

Finally, what are the team's antepost selections for Cheltenham 2026? Make a note of their answers and start looking forward to next year's Festival now.