Grand National Festival Antepost Tips: Three Cheltenham eye-catchers to follow at Aintree
Alan Dudman adds three horses that impressed at Cheltenham to his notebook for Aintree next month where the Grand National Festival takes place from 3-5 April...
-
Fine effort from Push The Button in the Martin Pipe
-
Is Aintree return on the cards for Rowley chaser?
-
Two Champion Bumper runners to follow include new Megastar
-
We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National
Listen to Cheltenham...Only Bettor - Festival debrief
Push The Button - Nigel Twiston-Davies
Push The Button ran a cracker in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle on the Friday last week at Cheltenham over what looked a totally inadequate trip. He is one to follow for Aintree in any race over 3m with a good pace.
The Martin Pipe tends to go to stayer, so I understood the logic in having a crack at the race from his mark of 135. But the trip was beyond his pace qualities and he did well under the circumstances to finish in sixth. He completely outran his odds of 80/181.00.
He was out the back and almost last in the closing stages but started to stay on strongly. Had it not been for a poor jump two out, he might have got closer.
His best work was from that point onwards and he also had to deviate around The Enabler and ended up furthest away from the rail. The winner came stand side with plenty in hand.
We'll see what the assessor does with his mark, whether he deserves to go down a little, but he's been in good handicaps this season and can still win a race granted 3m from a mark in the mid-130s.
Happygolucky - Mel Rowley
Happygolucky's run in the Ultima Handicap Chase behind Myretown was a step in the right direction. Mel Rowley's runner looks back on track now following a mammoth 683 days off.
That absence robbed connections of some good races but he can make up for lost time as he won the 3m1f Aintree Handicap Chase back in 2021 when trained by Kim Bailey and a return to Liverpool looks the obvious move now.
The Ultima was only his second run of the season after that lay-off and, with a bit of progress from four out, put him in the notebook section, albeit a long way behind a very impressive winner.
Previous trainer Bailey said he wasn't a horse for soft ground and I can see the better surface at Liverpool suiting him. He'd be a well treated horse for Rowley with a drop from 140, as at he was off 152 at his peak.
El Cairos - Gary and Jamie Moore
The Cheltenham Champion Bumper is usually a race people are happy to leave alone but El Cairos did well for the Brits and was a unlucky not to finish closer to Bambino Fever.
David Maxwell may not be Cash Asmussen in the saddle, but those are the risks when backing him, and for a man who buys and rides for a hobby, you cannot knock him for his corinthian spirit, for all you can knock his style.
With his win on good ground at Newbury prior to Cheltenham, I have to him on my list as Gary Moore won the Grade 2 Aintree Bumper with the beautiful looking Megastar back in 2010 after finishing fifth in the Champion Bumper. History and all that.
El Cairos travelled well at Cheltenham but "The Max" got in a bit of trouble and tangle at the end of the race. It's usually quite a rough race, due to the field size, so he wouldn't be alone in that.
I'd also throw in Dan Skelton's Fortune De Mer, who travelled well despite over-racing with a keenness cost him at the end. Aintree will suit him too but El Cairos might just follow the Megastar route.
Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
- 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
- 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
- 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
- 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
- 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
- 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
- 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
- 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
- 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
- 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
- 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
- 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
- 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
- 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
- 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
- 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
- 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
- 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
- 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
- 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
- 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
- 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
- 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
- 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025
- 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
- 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
- 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
- 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
- 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
- 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
- 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
- 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
- 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
- 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
- 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
- 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
- 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
- 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
- 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
- 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
- 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
- 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
- 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
- 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
- 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
16:40, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 7 Julius Des Pictons (Fr) 14/1
- 2 11 Minella Rescue (Ire) 50/1
- 3 4 Crest Of Fortune 25/1
- 4 12 Mister Meggit (Ire) 7/2
- 5 15 Familiar Dreams 6/1
Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' And Amateur Riders') (2)
17:15, Friday 4 April 2025
- 1 13 She's A Saint (Ire) 25/1
- 2 8 Slugger 12/1
- 3 4 Celtic Dino (Fr) 9/4
- 4 16 Jack Hyde (Ire) 11/1
- 5 3 Alnilam (Fr) 15/2
William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
13:20, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 20 Deep Cave (Ire) 28/1
- 2 12 Timmy Tuesday (Ire) 11/2
- 3 17 Double Powerful (Ire) 7/1
- 4 14 Park Of Kings (Ire) 12/1
- 5 19 Catch Him Derry (Ire) 5/1
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
13:55, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 5 Honesty Policy (Ire) 5/1
- 2 11 Regent's Stroll (Ire) 9/1
- 3 3 Funiculi Funicula (Fr) 12/1
- 4 8 Koktail Divin (Fr) 17/2
- 5 6 Horaces Pearl (Fr) 4/1
William Hill Handicap Chase (Freebooter) (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:30, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 9 Cruz Control (Fr) 10/1
- 2 2 Imperial Saint (Fr) 11/4
- 3 15 Erne River (Ire) 25/1
- 4 11 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) 17/2
- 5 8 Happygolucky (Ire) 4/1
Ivy Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:05, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 5 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) 12/1
- 2 10 Strong Leader 5/1
- 3 13 Jetara (Ire) 15/2
- 4 12 The Wallpark (Ire) 6/1
- 5 7 Kitzbuhel (Fr) 10/3
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:00, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 0 21 Idas Boy (Ire) 100/1
- 1 3 Nick Rockett (Ire) 33/1
- 2 1 I Am Maximus (Fr) 7/1
- 3 4 Grangeclare West (Ire) 33/1
- 4 18 Iroko (Fr) 13/2
Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
17:00, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 2 Kalif Du Berlais (Fr) 15/8
- 2 1 Brookie (Ire) 25/1
- 3 3 L'eau Du Sud (Fr) 5/4
- 4 5 Touch Me Not (Ire) 9/2
- 5 4 Special Cadeau 12/1
Weatherbys Nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:35, Saturday 5 April 2025
- 1 9 Green Splendour 10/3
- 2 4 Destination Dubai (Ire) 10/1
- 3 11 Koktail Brut (Fr) 11/2
- 4 17 Swingin Safari (Ire) 33/1
- 5 16 Storming George (Ire) 22/1
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double
-
-
-
-
