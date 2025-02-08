Completely Free Bet: Every weekend until Cheltenham Festival 2025

Cheltenham Tips

The 2024 Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival 2025 runs 10-14 March

Betfair are offering customers a Completely Free Bet on horse racing every weekend until the Cheltenham Festival 2025. It's the perfect way to build up to the four day greatest show on turf in March...

Betfair are offering you the chance to completely free horse racing bet every weekend between now and the Cheltenham Festival.

The start of the offer will coincided with Betfair sponsoring races at Cheltenham Festival Trials Day on Saturday 25 January.

When is the Cheltenham Festival 2025?

Regarded as the pinnacle of the jump racing season, and the "greatest show on turf", the Cheltenham Festival 2025 takes place from 10 to 14 March).

Four days of world class racing at Prestbury Park is what punters and racing professionals, such as Betfair ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore, look forward to most every year.

That's why Betfair are giving horse racing customers a completely free bet every weekend between now and Cheltenham, to get ready for the Festival and hopefully back some winners in the build-up.

Read our tipsters and ambassadors for expert insight every weekend before you decide how to use your completely free bet.

How does Betfair's Completely Free Bet offer work?

Claim your free bet by opting-in via the promotion page, available each weekend the offer is available

Customers must claim the free bet first from the promotion page to then use it in their betslip when placing a bet.

Minimum odds of 1/21.50 (1.5) on minimum one leg for the bet to qualify.

No cash-out with free bet.

Each Free bet must be claimed and placed on Horse Racing multiples on each weekend the offer is available. Max 1 free bet per customer per weekend the offer is available. These weekends are:

  • January 24th-26th 2025
  • January 31st - February 2nd 2025
  • February 7th-9th 2025
  • February 14th-16th 2025
  • February 21st - February 23rd 2025
  • February 28th - March 2nd 2025
  • March 7th - 9th 2025

Betfair sponsors Cheltenham Trials Day - 25 January

The free completely free bet weekends begin on 25 January when Betfair will be sponsoring big races at Cheltenham Trials day.

On Saturday 25 January, for Festival Trials Day, Betfair will sponsor The Betfair Exchange Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Premier Handicap), The Betfair Cotswold Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2) and The Betfair Cleeve Hurdle Race (Class 1) (Grade 2).

The middle race is the feature race of Festival Trials Day. It boasts a rich history, producing fantastic renewals over the years with strong winners such as Neptune Collonges, Frodon, and 2024 winner Capodanno for the Willie Mullins team.

The meeting will be fascinating in its own right and, as well as setting the stage for the drama and excitement of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival, is the perfect occasion to use your first of seven completely free bets.

Now read the latest horse racing previews and get our experts' tips

