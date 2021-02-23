Cheltenham Tips: The five shortest-priced favourites on the Betfair Exchange

Marsh Novices' Chase - Envoi Allen 1.8910/11

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott's seven-year-old is already a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner, having triumphed in the Champion Bumper (2019) and the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (2020), and Exchange bettors make him firm favourite to make it a hat-trick in 2020. He looked in great shape when winning at Punchestown over 2M 4F on 17 January and Gordon said before the race that he couldn't be happier with him. You can see why Envoi Allen is odds-on - the only horse in the Festival antepost betting to achieve that status - to win this race on the Thursday.

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - Monkfish 2.01/1

Willie Mullins' Monkfish was the star of the show at Leopardstown 10 days ago when he produced arguably his greatest run to storm to victory in the Flogas Novice Chase. Latest Exhibtion came second that day but is 28.027/1 in the betting for this race and Eklat De Rire 13.012/1 is the one punters think has the best chance of causing an upset. Judging by those odds, however, it will be a surprise if Monkfish fails to add to the Albert Barlett he won at Cheltenham last year.

Arkle Novices Chase - Shishkin 2.186/5

Last year's winner of the Supreme at Cheltenham has barely put a foot wrong this season. Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old was last seen winning at Doncaster on 30 January. Prior to that he won two races at Kempton in December and November.

This is his only Festival entry so Henderson has his eyes firmly on the Arkle prize and bettors clearly believe he has an excellent chance of landing it. If you think his opponents don't stand a chance then try our winner without Shishkin market.

Mares Hurdle - Concertista 2.226/5

Willie Mullins' seven-year-old is the firm favourite to win the Mares Hurdle - the final race on day one of the festival. Concertista has won both her races so far this season, at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse. Prior to that she won the Mares' Novice Hurdle at last year's festival. Excellent at accelerating when it matters, and prised by her trainer for her versatility, you can see why bettors are backing her to win at the festival two years in a row. Her nearest rival in the betting is Roksana [5/3].

Champion Chase - Chacun Pour Soi 2.245/4

Another going into the festival with a recent win at Leopardstown under their belt, Chacun Pour Soi is fancied to claim this big prize on day two. The Mullins-trained nine-year-old was in imperious form when winning the Dublin Chase at just over two weeks ago. He'll face famous opponents here - including Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' Politologue - but he's way ahead of anything else in the betting, with Altior the next shortest at 8.27/1.

Prices correct at 14:00 on February 23