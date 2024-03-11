Cheltenham Tips for Day 1: Watch Betfair's Tuesday preview podcasts

Check Betfair Cheltenham preview podcasts for day 1

Watch Betfair podcasts on every day of the Festival

Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

Get Tuesday tips for Cheltenham in our Racing...Only Bettor podcast



In the first daily Racing...Only Bettor podcast, Vanessa Ryle is joined by Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and Daryl Carter who recommend the best bets for day one of the Festival.

It's an action-packed show to kick off the week. With six places offered on Betfair for the Ultima, Kevin is keeping the faith with his selection from last year. Daryl is sweeter than sweet on Corbetts Cross in the Challenge Cup and TC is taking a swing on a big-priced runner in the Boodles.

Exclusive insight from Rachael Blackmore

With multiple winners at the Festival, Rachael Blackmore is a Cheltenham legend already and she has plenty of live chances for more success this year including a few on day one. Hear her take on the chances of Slade Steel, Quilixios, Telmesomethingirl and more in her day one preview...

Watch Paul Nicholls Day One Ditcheat Decs...

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has enjoyed many memorable days at Cheltenham. His 2024 Festival is getting off to a gentle start, with just the one runner on Tuesday, but he believe it is a decent each-way chance, as he tells Betfair's Barry Orr.

Paul also looks ahead to his 32nd Cheltenham as a trainer and says he would love to add to his 48 Festival winners. Can he clock up the half-century this week? Read Paul's exclusive Betfair column and watch his daily preview on every day of the Festival.

Watch Gold Cup Icons: With Rachael Blackmore, Paul Nicholls and Ruby Walsh

It's only day one of Cheltenham on Tuesday but if you are already looking forward to Friday's Gold Cup then this is an essential watch: Rachael Blackmore, Paul Nicholls and Ruby Walsh - all of whom know what it's like to win National Hunt racing's biggest prize - discuss the magic of the Gold Cup.

Now read more content in our Cheltenham Festival HUB.