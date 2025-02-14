Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 12: ITV commentator Richard Hoiles delivers 50/1 Champion Chase tip

Listen to Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 12 here

Richard Hoiles joins the team as the sixth guest

Mares Hurdle ante-post race in focus

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team return for the 12th episode of the current National Hunt season as we get closer to the action at Prestbury Park.

Betfair's James Mackie fills in for the ill Natalie Green as host and he is joined by the usual suspects of Betfair's Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.

And this week the panel invited their sixth guest of the series in the form of ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles.

In the show the team review last week's action both on and off the track with the big talking point being Sir Gino missing the Arkle and the subsequent reshaping of the Grade 1 betting market.

The big part of this week's show saw commentator extraordinaire Hoiles in the hot seat to discuss all things Cheltenham, quizzing him on his best commentary moments at the show-piece Festival over the years whilst asking for his punting pointers for this year's meeting.

The Mares Hurdle was the big ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival with the team discussing the betting in which Brighterdaysahead has flip-flopped at the top of the market recently.

The lads finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with Richard Hoiles chancing a 50/1 shot in the Champion Chase.

Richard Hoiles' tips on successful Cheltenham Festival betting

Commentator extraordanaire Richard Hoiles was the sixth guest on this week's Cheltenham Only Bettor and he was put into the hot seat to talk about all things the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Bombarded with a plethora of listener questions, Hoiles also spoke on his favourite commentary moments in his time covering Cheltenham Festival.

As for betting insights, the ITV Racing caller discussed the races he watches back to get Festival clues, his best ante-post position heading into March, and three British horses that may have gone under the radar.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

It was the turn of our guest this week to offer a 50/1 ante-post selection for the Festival, picking out a huge priced Cheltenham Festival winner that could run a big race in the Champion Chase.

Dan Barber kept his powder dry this week, while Daryl Carter pointed readers to his Festival Focus column, in which he delivers a 25/1 ante-post shout for the County Hurdle.

